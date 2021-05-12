Two local men arrested for methamphetamine possession
Warrants for methamphetamine possession are being sought against a Culloden man and High Falls man after a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado was stopped by deputy Larry Sullivan on I-75 S near the I-475 split for failing to maintain lane and missing a tag light around 4:36 a.m. on April 28. The driver was stuttering when he told Sullivan he didn’t have a license and appeared to be extremely nervous. He said he was on his way home to Culloden.
The passenger told deputy Wade Kendrick they had been up north to see a woman and were now returning home. Kendrick asked him for his name and date of birth and the man gave him false information. Both occupants were asked to step out of the vehicle while Kendrick deployed K-9 Rocky for a free air sniff of the external of the vehicle and the dog alerted on the passenger compartment.
Kendrick found a yellow plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine under the center console. Cpl. Tyler Rodgers handcuffed the driver while Sullivan handcuffed the passenger, and both were taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Warrants are being sought on the driver for possession of methamphetamine. During booking the passenger admitted he lied and gave his real name. Sullivan sought warrants on him for possession of methamphetamine, giving a false name, and crossing the guard line with a controlled substance.
Tractor trailer runs over railroad crossing pole
The driver of a tractor trailer was cited for several traffic violations after he struck the railroad crossing pole on Tift College Drive around 4:30 p.m. on April 28. An off-duty officer from Carrollton County, M. Jones told officer Cody Maples he saw the tractor trailer turn from Railroad Avenue onto Tift College Drive and run over the railroad crossing pole.
The officer told Maples the truck stopped temporarily at Georgia Bob’s restaurant and he pulled behind the vehicle and initiated his emergency lights. He said the truck then pulled onto Bennett Street, ran the stop sign onto Brooklyn Avenue, and travelled west towards Ace Cleaners before stopping. Jones then called 911.
The driver told Maples he pulled to the side of the road after the railroad crossing and then went down Bennett Street and onto Main Street when he saw the blue lights. He said he stopped when he saw the lights and the officer told him he hit the railroad crossing.
Ex-girlfriend allegedly swipes $10,000 from bank account
A Forsyth man on Washington Drive reported to deputy Phillip Billingslea his ex-girlfriend had taken $10,000 from his Wells Fargo account without his permission around 11:28 a.m. on April 29. The man said he used to share an account with the woman but after they broke up, he contacted the bank and asked them to separate the account. He said after they did that, he couldn’t see his ex’s transactions, but she told him she could see his.
He said he applied for a bank loan of $25,000 to start his own construction company and later saw on his bank statement that the woman had transferred $10,000 from his account.
He told Billingslea he asked his ex if she took the money out of his account and she told him she didn’t. He told her that it states on his statement that she made the transfer and she still denied taking the money.
The man told Billingslea he wanted to press charges against her for taking the money out of his account.
Blount Street roommate accused of making threats
A Blount Street man accused his roommate of making terroristic threats and a report was made by Cpl. Anais Benjamin on May 1. The man told Benjamin a man who lives at his home said he was going to kill him. He said they got into a verbal argument and the man got upset, stuck his finger in his face and told him he would kill him. He also said the man told him he was in a gang and that he would burn down the house and harm his children.
The corporal spoke to the roommate who denied making any threats. He said when he returned to the home from cutting grass, he told the man he shouldn’t be eating 23 ice creams and that’s when he got upset and started fussing with him. He told Benjamin the man always gets this way when he thinks someone is telling him his business or telling him what to do.
When Benjamin asked the other man if he had any proof of the threats, he replied that he didn’t but that he feared for his safety. Benjamin told him he would have to go through an eviction process to have the man removed and that he would make a report. The roommate agreed to stay the night at his mother’s house until something else could be worked out. Benjamin then took the man to the Union Hill Apartments.
Runner’s 2021 Malibu overturned by P.I.T. maneuver
Cpl. Rodgers assisted the Butts County Sheriff’s Office during a high-speed chase involving 2021 Chevrolet Malibu and a male driver and female passenger were handcuffed around 1:10 a.m. on May 3.
Rodgers saw Butts County deputies in pursuit of the vehicle on I-75 S and joined in the chase when the driver took the High Falls Road exit and reentered the interstate northbound, reaching speeds up to 130 mph.
A Butts County deputy performed a P.I.T. maneuver near Hwy. 36 and the Malibu overturned, coming to a rest on the right shoulder.
The man and woman exited from the back passenger door and Rodgers pulled his firearm and aimed towards the suspects and they were ordered to show their hands and crawl away from the vehicle. The woman cooperated but the man kept reaching towards his waistband. After multiple commands, he finally obeyed, and the pair was handcuffed. The scene was then turned over to Butts County.
Woman loses her wig during confrontation
A woman was accused of being unruly after she met with officer Shenita Bell at the Monroe County Hospital and told her she was called by a man on Sharp Avenue to go to his house to pick up drugs around 2:10 a.m. on May 3. She said they had a few words, and he began attacking her and pulled off her wig. She said she has a restraining order against the man but has been looking after his house since he got out of jail in January and has clothes at the home.
Bell and Cpl. Anais Benjamin met with the man at his home who told them the woman picked his door open with a knife and then began arguing with him. He said she began walking towards him and he pushed her back. He said every time she comes to his house, she’s very intoxicated or under the influence of Xanax pills. He stated this was not the first time she went to his residence trying to get him arrested. A male witness was at the home that verified the woman arrived acting unruly and irritated for no reason. The officers told the man the procedures to take if the woman returns or continues harassing him.
Man arrested for violence against the mother of his four children
A man was arrested at America’s Best Value Inn after officer Marc Merriman responded to a domestic call on May 3 around 11:39 p.m. When Merriman arrived, he found the offender smoking a cigarette outside his room and asked him what happened. He replied that he and the mother of his children had been arguing and he went outside to calm down. Merriman asked him if there had been any violent contact between them and he answered, “No!”
Merriman spoke with the woman who told him they were arguing after he accused her of cheating on him. She said he shoved her in the face with the palm of his hand and tried to grab her phone while she was dialing 911. She also said that the couple’s four minor children were present in the room at the time of the altercation. The man was arrested for battery, cruelty to children and obstruction of a person making an emergency call.
Drug paraphernalia found in man’s work bag after arrest
A man driving recklessly in a white work van was arrested after being the subject of a BOLO around 9:20 a.m. On May 4 on I-75 S. Officer Cody Maples saw the van as it passed near Hwy. 18, followed closely by a complainant with flashing lights. Maples got behind the van and saw the van weave over the lane markers several times and nearly strike a vehicle in the immediate left lane.
He made the stop near mile marker 183 and noticed the driver had red, puffy, bloodshot eyes. The male driver was speaking rapidly and had quick jerky movements. Maples learned the man had an active warrant and had him step from the vehicle and handcuffed him.
A glass pipe, wrapped in tissue paper, was found in the man’s right cargo pocket. The man told Maples that it was his wife’s pipe and said that he used to be addicted to meth but was currently on methadone.
The work van was turned over to the man’s supervisor who later contacted police and told them he found drug-related objects in the man’s work bag. He turned over the contraband at the police station where it was placed into evidence.
Woman steals mother’s car
A woman was accused of stealing a vehicle by her mother around 5:15 p.m. on May 4. The mother told officer Cody Maples her daughter had taken her 2000 Pontiac Grand Am without asking and that it wasn’t the first time. She said her daughter told her she was going to the library.
Cpl. Bruce Hughley later notified Maples that he had located the vehicle. He said the daughter initially fled but was eventually taken into custody. Warrants are being sought against her for theft by taking.