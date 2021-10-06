The good news is that Daniel Thompson is back at home and getting stronger after several weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19. His wife, Allison, and three children are thankful for his progress and glad to have him home with them.
The bad news is that Daniel, who has been battling kidney disease for several years, is a long way from being able to return to his job as Monroe County Schools bus driver as he works with therapy to regain the use of his arms and legs. Allison has taken leave without pay from her job as a first grade paraprofessional at K.B. Sutton Elementary in order to provide care for Daniel as well as for her mother, who lives with the Thompson family and had lung surgery in September.
It is hard to stay on top of bills when income is reduced and medical expenses increase the funds going out of the household. The Thompsons have two children at Monroe County Middle School and one in elementary school.
Brandi Pye, Monroe County Schools parent and family engagement specialist, got permission from the Thompsons to create a GoFundMe account where people can contribute to help them get through a difficult time. Pye said the family hates to accept help but realizes that it is going to take time for Daniel to recover.
“He was in very bad shape a few weeks ago and we thought he would not pull through,” wrote Pye. “But by the grace of God he is now off the vent and making slow progress towards getting better.”
She set a goal of $10,000 for the fundraiser and asked for prayers for both Daniel and Allison. On Oct. 4, 38 donors had contributed $2,400. Pye said the GoFundMe account is linked to the Thompsons’ bank account so that they can draw on it as needed.
Daniel opened his own business, Thompson Services, in January 2015 but his kidney disease forced him to stop painting and go on disability. To supplement his disability he began working as a Monroe County Schools bus driver. Allison was a frequent volunteer at the schools before she began working as a paraprofessional and also volunteered as an assistant Girl Scout troop leader. Pye said both Daniel and Allison volunteered as coaches at Monroe County Recreation Department.
Monroe County Schools, short on both bus drivers and paraprofessionals, is missing the Thompsons. The couple is used to giving time to help others but needs some help to get through a trying situation. Google ‘Daniel Thompson, Forsyth GA’ to find the link to the GoFundMe account.