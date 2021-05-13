A Forsyth man was charged with growing pot after the FBI raided his home in the Chapman Subdivision around 10 a.m. last Friday. About 15-20 FBI agents blocked traffic in front of 54 Newton Street for hours as they toted evidence from the home. At least one person was believed to have been taken into custody.
The home belongs to Josh and Victoria Smith. On Monday, Monroe County deputies arrested and charged Josh Smith with felony manufacturing of marijuana. He was then released from the Monroe County Jail. Sheriff Brad Freeman said the FBI found the marijuana in their search, but said that local charge may be the least of Smith’s problems.
Reached by phone at home on Tuesday, Josh Smith told the Reporter he has retained an attorney. He said he’s not certain why the FBI raided his home but Smith, an apparent gun enthusiast, said it was not gun-related.
“I’m not thrilled about the situation,” said Smith, adding that he’s just aiming to keep his head down, go to work and pay bills.
A neighbor told the Reporter that she had invited the Smiths to join the newly formed Neighborhood Watch back in January. She said Mr. Smith responded that with all his weapons and cameras, he was the Neighborhood Watch.
The family moved into the new home from Hampton in 2019, according to the seller, Chris Davison of Forsyth.
Another neighbor told the Reporter it was quite a startling sight when he looked out his window and saw a parade of federal law enforcement vehicles being led by a single Monroe County deputy pass by his house including an armored SWAT vehicle.
He said he stepped out on his porch and watched FBI agents approach the house with weapons drawn. A woman came outside of the home with her hands in the air and he believes she was taken away after she was surrounded by the heavily armed, camouflaged agents. He said the officers were there for around four hours, toting out bins of evidence, including what he believed to be a gun cabinet.
Josh Smith is reportedly a contractor by trade. Asked for comment, FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson confirmed for the Reporter that they conducted a court-authorized law enforcement activity at the home but said it’s an ongoing investigation and he cannot comment further.