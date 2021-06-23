Kenneth and Christina Lord of Juliette lost their home and dog to a fire on Tuesday afternoon after Christina apparently left something on the stove. Monroe County firefighters were dispatched to a house fire at 72 Mary Alice Drive, located off Pate Road and John Paul Road in Juliette, around 3:30 p.m. They were able to put out the flames within about four minutes of arrival. Above, Monroe County Fire deputy chief Jason Lott, with help from Capt. David Brown, tried to do CPR on the Lords’ small dog but it was too late. Red Cross is helping the family. (Photos/Christina Bramlett and Steve Reece) 