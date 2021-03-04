A Monroe County family has already found a new home after theirs burned to the ground on Thursday. The Montpelier Station Road home of Mandy Bennett and Robbie Parks and their three daughters, ages 13, 12 and 8, caught fire Thursday morning and was almost completely destroyed. The 1,400-square-foot rental home was located south of Hwy. 74 near the Bibb County line. Bennett said they lost their two chihuahuas, Jake and Dixie, in the fire. Bennett said Jake was 9 and had belonged to her late father. Monroe County firefighters found Jake behind the washing machine the farthest place from the fire as if he was trying to get away. Nevertheless Bennett said they have found a home closer to Forsyth to move into on Sunday and have been able to find clothes for everyone. “I think we’re good,” said Bennett. Monroe County fire chief Matt Jackson said they haven’t determined the cause of the blaze yet. The home was owned by George and Bessie Moran of Musella, according to the Monroe County tax assessors website. It’s considered a total loss.
