A High Falls Road home was destroyed by fire on Thursday. Monroe County Emergency Services was dispatched at about 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 27 to a house fire at 4302 High Falls Road. The home, listed on the county’s tax map at 2,500 square feet, contained fire and heavy smoke damage when MCES arrived and became fully involved shortly thereafter. The home was vacant while being remodeled. The owner, Steve Clark, lives in Kathleen. Zillow estimates the homes value at about $318,000. Fireman Jason Lott said the damage was so extensive they couldn’t determine what started it. One source said the home had been vandalized several months ago and was therefore under repairs. Butts County Station 5 assisted MCES on scene while the Forsyth Fire Department covered Station 12 and the area around Station 1 as county deputies worked the High Falls Road scene.
