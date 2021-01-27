An historical exhibit dedicated to Communities in Monroe County opened on Thursday in the first-floor lobby of the Monroe County Administrative Building.
The public exhibit, a collaboration between Georgia Power and the Monroe County Historical Society that will change monthly, will be on display throughout 2021 to commemorate the county's 200th birthday.
A new historical theme will be featured each month; the public is invited to return at least monthly to see each different exhibit. To make future exhibits as complete and effective as possible, additional information and photographs are requested from those who are willing to share from their personal historic treasure troves.
Ralph Bass of the Monroe County Historical Society has accumulated much of the information and photos on display in the exhibits. If you have any photos that you would like to share, contact him at 478-994-6786.
The planned schedule for exhibits is: February (Railroads), March (Medical History), April (Religious History), May (Schools), June (Architecture), July (Industries), August (Agricultural History), September (Artists), October (Military History), November (Businesses), and December (Writers).
Meanwhile, the Bicentennial committee has moved the planned 200th birthday celebration from May to Sept. 25-26 due to COVID.