Monroe County saw the revival of an old tradition on Saturday as the first Forsythia Festival pageant was held since 2016. Organizer Lauren Ray Gates said they had 71 contestants. “That was huge to me because I only had 1 month to put the pageant together,” said Gates. “So we really had a wonderful turnout. Especially from the locals. The majority of our contestants were from Forsyth.” Gates said she will continue to do the pageant every year and hopefully grow the program. The winners will serve at the Festival this weekend and also be featured in the Forsyth Christmas parade. “I hope to find other community events for them to participate in as well,” said Gates. The pageant was held at Christ UMC on Frontage Road. The winners are shown above. (Photo courtesy Lauren Ray Gates)
