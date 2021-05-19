A McDonough motorcyclist died in High Falls on Monday after striking a truck and being thrown more than 100 feet through the air while fleeing from Monroe County deputies on Monday.
Damion Tyrell Hamilton, 25, of McDonough was on his 2011 Yamaha motorcycle when he drew the interest of deputy Anthony Thompson. Thompson had just completed a traffic stop near Johnstonville Road on I-75 north when he was passed by Hamilton’s motorcycle doing 83 mph. Thompson fell back behind the bike to check its tag, which was not fully visible. But when Hamilton saw the deputy behind him, he began to speed up and began swerving through traffic, failing to signal, and cutting off other vehicles. At one point, he cut a vehicle off in the far-left lane causing the driver to slam on brakes to avoid striking him, which nearly caused them to wreck.
Near milepost 195, Thompson was able to catch up to the rider who looked over his right shoulder, saw the deputy and then took off at an extremely high rate of speed. Hamilton continued to swerve in and out of traffic and reached speeds more than 150 mph. At High Falls Road, he exited the interstate and turned right continuing east on High Falls Road and passing vehicles on double yellow lines.
When he reached the fire station, Hamilton pulled into the parking lot and slowly began to turn left to make a U-turn. He threw his hands up and Thompson gave him hand signals of “stop” while mouthing through his front windshield, “Just Stop”. Hamilton then pulled back out onto High Falls Road and began to travel west.
Hamilton continued to pass vehicles in the opposite lane of travel at a high rate of speed and upon reaching the Falls View Market, he tried to pass a white Dodge pickup in the opposite lane when the truck made a left-hand turn into the parking lot. Hamilton then struck the pickup, causing him to lose control and wreck the Yamaha.
Hamilton flew through the air and landed on the opposite side of the parking lot, next to a Dumpster. Deputies Jaleel Brown and Thompson exited their patrol vehicles and tried to provide aid to Hamilton, until medical personnel arrived. Georgia State Patrol handled the wreck.