A Flovilla man was rushed to Atrium Navicent Health on Monday after he wrecked his Dodge Ram truck into a tree on Hwy. 87. James Smith, 75, of Flovilla was heading north toward Flovilla on Hwy. 87 near McCrackin Street in Juliette when he left the right shoulder and struck a tree, said Monroe County deputy Dalton Mosley. No other vehicles were involved and Mosley wasn’t sure what caused the accident. (Photo/Will Davis)
