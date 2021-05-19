Cold fries cause a ruckus at the DQ
A family upset over the quality of Dairy Queen French fries told officer Cody Maples they would be filing a complaint with DQ corporate after they were served cold fries around 10:30 a.m. on May 6.
An employee of the restaurant told Maples that a woman said the French fries were bad and he told her they were recently cooked. He said she requested her money back and then became irate and began to call him vulgar names, so he called police to have the woman escorted out. Maples told the family it was a civil matter.
Woman arrested for no insurance after accident
A woman was jailed for failing to provide insurance information after an accident on I-75 S near Hwy. 18 on May 7 around 3:29 p.m. Officer Richard Maddox was dispatched to the accident and asked the driver of a 2013 Volvo tractor trailer for her license and insurance. After running her information, Maddox found her registration was suspended and showed no valid insurance.
The woman told Maddox her insurance was current but she was unable to provide a number for the company and was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Woman’s car egged at intersection
Someone egged a woman’s car at the intersection of Lee Street and Russell Parkway on May 9. The woman told officer Richard Maddox as she was waiting to turn left onto Russell Parkway, the driver of a rust and gray primer dually truck was beside her revving his engine. She said when she made the turn, an occupant of the truck threw an egg, striking the back window of her car. She did not know the make or model of the truck nor did she see the occupants. The egg didn’t damage her vehicle but did splatter all over her rear window.
DOC cadet drinking while training
A cadet at the Department of Corrections training facility at Tift College tested positive for alcohol during training on May 9. Cpl. Kimberly Barnett was dispatched to the school where Cpt. Bell asked her if she could do a breath test on a cadet that showed up for training with the smell of alcohol on her breath.
The cadet voluntarily gave a breath sample and she tested positive for alcohol. Cpl. Barnett returned to service.
Man threatens ER staff as they treat him
A nurse at the Monroe County Hospital called police after a man being treated in the ER threatened her on May 10. She told officer Benjamin Anais that as he was being treated, he started to yell and curse. When she told him he couldn’t act that way he told her he wanted some heroin and if he didn’t get it, he was going to kill her.
She said he then left the hospital with a woman in a silver Nissan Altima.
She got the tag number which dispatch said belonged to a Honda Accord. The officer searched the area for the vehicle but failed to find the man.
Deputy locates missing person
Deputy Jonathan Joyner was dispatched to East Redding Road around 3:20 a.m. on May 10 about a suspicious man walking in the road. The man told Joyner he was homeless and trying to go north. Dispatch advised Joyner the man was an endangered missing person out of Suwannee County, FL.
Joyner took him to the sheriff’s office where the deputy spoke with his mother by phone who said she would come to Forsyth to pick him up.
Man high on drugs blocks intersection, loses his shoes
A Macon man blocking the intersection of Estes Road and Wadley Road was cited for drugs and other charges around 12:15 a.m. on May 11. As Cpl. Tyler Rodgers approached the man’s red 1994 Nissan Frontier, he saw him searching under his seat and inside his center console.
Rodgers asked him what was wrong with the vehicle, but the man, who had on no shoes or shirt, couldn’t give a clear answer. The corporal asked him for identification and was handed a visitor’s pass for the Lake Wildwood Community in Bibb County. He then searched his center console and said he had a mental illness, and he loses track of things. He asked Rodgers where he was and later repeated the same question.
Rodgers smelled burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and asked him if he smoked marijuana earlier, which he stated he did.
Rodgers had the man exit the vehicle and the man lost his balance and had to lean against the corporal. While walking to the patrol vehicle, he put his hand on the side of his truck for balance and was very unsteady on his feet.
He asked Rodgers if he was not in Lake Wildwood and stated he was with his friends, but he didn’t know what happened to them or where they were. Rodgers noticed the man’s pupils were dilated and his speech to be very slurred. Also, his body language was sluggish, and he swayed while standing still.
There was fresh damage to the passenger side of the man’s pickup and the mirror was folded in. The truck was towed away, and the driver was cited for improper stopping and DUI-drugs. On the way to jail, he repeatedly asked Rodgers where he was, if he had found his shoes, his phone, his keys and if he was impounding his truck.
Young driver pulls pistol on gas customer
A terroristic threat was made against a man during a road rage incident at the Shell Gas Station on Hwy. 42 around 7:15 a.m. on May 11. Sgt. Willie Brown spoke with a complainant who said he turned left into the station as a car was pulling out of the gas station and almost hit his vehicle. He said he honked his horn and raised his arms at the driver. He then pulled into the first row of the gas pumps and when he exited his vehicle, he heard someone yelling and using profanity and saw the driver of the other vehicle hollering at him, with his driver’s side door open.
The man stated the unknown driver asked him what he said to him when he pulled in. He told the man that he almost hit him, and the driver replied, “you were going too fast!” The man then showed him a gun.
The man said after seeing the teal green gun pistol, he told the man to have a good morning. The man with the gun then replied, “This could be your last morning”.
He described the driver as a young male with a baseball cap turned to the back, driving a dark older model Honda with a GA handicap license plate. He said he could only make out the characters “XL” on the plate. He said the driver got on the northbound entrance ramp to I-75.
Former Grits owner reports threat over critical review
The former owner of Grits Café told Monroe County deputies he received an anonymous threat by text after he complained about poor service at his former restaurant.
The founder of Grits, who sold the restaurant after 20 years in business to a group of Macon restauranteurs last month, went to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday, May 12 to file a report on the threat. The man told deputy Kaleb White that soon after he posted a Facebook comment complaining about his experience at his former restaurant, he received the text which said, “I will f*** you up.” He said the text also included a screenshot of his comment.
The man asked that a report be made as he felt threatened by the message. He did not recognize the number that the text message came from. A case number was given to him and he was advised to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office if anything else was sent.
Man breaks TV and glass table after being told to leave woman’s home
A Boxankle Road man was arrested on May 12 at around 1:42 a.m. by deputy Timothy Kendrick for trespassing and property damage in a trailer park. Kendrick was dispatched to the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park and met with a woman who told him her ex-boyfriend had entered her home uninvited. She said he stayed for about an hour before she asked him to leave.
He then became angry and broke her TV and a glass table worth $100 each.
The woman also told Kendrick the man could be found at his mother’s home on Boxankle Road.
Kendrick went to the home and spoke with the man who admitted to breaking the table but said that it was an “accident”.
He said he had calls and messages from the woman showing she had invited him to her residence and showed them to the deputy.
Kendrick then cited him for criminal trespass and for property damage. He also gave the man his court date if he wished to contest the citation.
Young girl faces consequences of shoplifting
The mother of a young shoplifter let her child know there would be consequences after the youngster was caught stealing a charging cable and a wall plug from Walmart around 4:05 p.m. on May 12. The items stolen were valued at $17. Officer Arthur Musselman responded to the call where the girl offered to pay for the merchandise, but loss prevention stated it was too late because she had attempted to steal the items by opening the packaging and concealing the items on her person. The suspect’s mother arrived at the scene and made it clear that there would be consequences for what had happened and then confiscated her child’s cell phone. Loss prevention personnel decided not to prosecute due to the suspect’s age, and she was released to her mother.