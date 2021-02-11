Forsyth Housing Authority learned that in many instances there is less that the county code enforcement officer can do about blighted property than the Forsyth code enforcement officer because most of the county is zoned agricultural, a zoning with less restrictions than the city’s residential zoning. Deputy Jeff Wilson, Monroe County code enforcement officer told the Housing Authority about his duties and some of the challenges he faces at its Feb. 4 meeting.
The Housing Authority asked Wilson to come to its meeting because its jurisdiction extends 10 miles outside the Forsyth city limits in each direction. It has a focus of dealing with blighted properties in the city and wants to extend that to property surrounding the city.
Wilson said he has to tell neighbors in the county there is nothing he can do about 50 yard chickens or an old tractor parked by the road because agricultural zoning allows it. He said his contacts with property owners usually begin with a neighbor making a complaint about blighted conditions that they feel are making their own property unattractive and unsafe and are lowering the value of their property.
“I go out and say, ‘Let’s clean this up. Do you really want 15 junk cars?’” said Wilson.
The next step is to send a letter giving the property owner 15 days to comply. He said many people comply quickly. Those who do not get a second letter, followed by a citation calling them to court. Finally the county takes a lien against the property.
Wilson said he is anticipating pursing his first lien against property. It is an abandoned store that is an eyesore and a safety hazard. He initially asked the owner to board up the store but has met with continued noncompliance.
Wilson said his duties as a deputy and code enforcement officer bring him into many residences where circumstances are distressing but don’t merit law enforcement intervention. Often there are hoarders and homes in unsanitary conditions far off public roads. Wilson said if there aren’t children involved and there aren’t any zoning violations, all he can do is make concerned suggestions that people clean up their property for their own health and safety.
“Sometimes I walk in and want to take a shower,” said Wilson. “If I get a complaint, I have to check it out.”
Wilson said he has a lot of issues with vacant property. He said sometimes he wonders why owners don’t sell the property if they don’t want to clean it up or do anything else with it. Housing Authority member Kathy Rowland, who is a realtor, said that she can understand to an extent because sometimes property owners are so “upside down” that the expenses of selling property that has devalued will cost more than the seller can afford.
Wilson said he is also responsible for enforcing environmental regulations related to waterways and bodies of water. Trash can’t be left within 25 feet of a waterway or 50 feet of a freshwater body. The area around waterways can’t be disturbed. These regulations don’t apply to ponds on private property.
Wilson said he works to educate people, including letting them know that trash flying out of their vehicles and trash spread out in their yard is their responsibility.
Officer Jeremy Malone, Forsyth code enforcement officer, updated the Housing Authority on his activity over the last month. He said he has taken several properties to court. Thus far each case has been continued. A property owner in the Millage Circle neighborhood sold two properties to a company that expressed intension to demolish or renovate the blighted buildings.
Malone said he is working on 9 to 11 more abandoned vehicles. The owner of the old Ann’s Deli building near Exit 187 says he is in the process of selling it to a company. Malone is dealing with some property owners who want to point at other property owners when they are asked to clean up and repair; he said he tries to be fair and feels like he is developing cooperation with most property owners. He tells owners of incomplete projects, burned out houses, abandoned buildings, etc. that they can’t sit that way forever.
The Housing Authority voted to change its meetings to the second Tuesday of each month so that it can meet at Alderman Hall. The next meeting will be on March 9. Housing Authority chair Chris Hewett asked city attorney Bobby Melton to determine whether the Authority can add an additional person to the board. Rowland has asked to come off the board when she completes her term in May, and Hewett said two good candidates have expressed interest in being appointed to the board.