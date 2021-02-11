Forsyth granted a request from Michael Buss, owner of the French Market and Tavern, to put permanent tables on the sidewalk in front of the French Market. Buss said the restaurant and accompanying retail store will be open by Friday, Feb. 5. He said he still has some reservations available for Valentine’s Day.
The French Market and Tavern is at the corner of Main Street and Jackson Street, in the former location of Minori’s Italian Restaurant. The picture Buss submitted to city council shows five tables with two chairs each on the sidewalk. City manager Janice Hall said the tables are appropriately distanced from each other and will not impede foot traffic on the sidewalk. She said the placement of the tables will not block the nearby handicapped ramp or the steps descending to the street.
Council member Chris Hewett asked Hall if she is sure the tables will leave enough room. Hall answered there will be the same amount of room as left by other restaurants on the square that council has allowed to put tables on the sidewalk.
Council approved an agreement with Geoffrey Revard of 214 Indian Springs Drive to interconnect with the energy generated by the solar panels on his home. The agreement is the one created by the city’s energy consultant, Mike Leverett, which sets a rate scale for Revard buying electricity from the city of Forsyth and Forsyth buying some of Revard’s excess solar energy.
“This is truly our first small solar stand-alone pilot project,” said Hall, noting that the city has had an agreement with the large commercial producer of solar energy for years. The agreement with Gresco Utility Supplies on Rumble Road satisfies the state’s requirements for participation in alternative energy sources so that Forsyth hasn’t needed to accept alternative energy from residential or small business customers.
Revard’s panels were to begin producing solar power in November 2020 and were expected to produce energy year round. Hall said Electric Cities of Georgia, of which Forsyth is a member, and the Forsyth city engineers inspected Revard’s connection with the City of Forsyth electric system.
Council approved group assembly permits for Yvonne Stroud to hold two summer camps intended to help give pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students the fundamentals they need to be successful in school. Council voted to waive any fees for use of the Kynette Community building and the American Legion Hall, where Stroud will hold the summer camps.
Stroud, who is the 2020 Teacher of the Year for T.G. Scott Elementary, said she has taught 3rd to 5th grade for several years and sees how children struggle to learn in upper elementary school if they don’t have the foundation they need in their earliest school years.
“I’m passionate about education in our community,” said Stroud. “I see the importance of a foundation in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten, and I want to get parents involved.”
Stroud plans a FUNdamentals Camp at Kynette Community Building June 7-11 from 10 a.m.-12 noon for 10 students with a family member, herself and two counselors and a FUNdamentals Camp at American Legion Hall June 14-18 from 10-12 noon for 20 students with a family member, herself and two counselors. Activities will include song and dance, science experiments, art, cutting & pasting, etc., with parents acquiring tools to continue helping their children learn.
Hall said these camps will be in addition to the other camps the city funds for $10,000 in the summer and operates in partnership with Monroe County.
Stroud emphasized that the FUNdamentals camps will be free. Stroud has conducted popular Science Camps as part of the city’s Summer Camp program for several years.
“I don’t expect anything in return,” she said.
Council member Julius Stroud, Yvonne Stroud’s husband, recused himself from the vote on the permits and waiving fees for use of the buildings.