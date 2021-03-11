There will be a Parade of Love for Dohn and Kay Bonner at the Christ United Methodist Church Education Building portico on Sunday, March 14 from about 12:15-1 p.m. This is a chance for the community to express appreciation to a couple that has provided countless hours of community service to Monroe County for almost 60 years and has made Forsyth a better place by being a part of it.
The Bonners are moving to Albany, where they will live less than a mile from their son, Wallace, and his wife and three children. The move will also keep them close to their daughter, Katherine, and her husband and two children. They are excited about their new house, being close to family and a new chapter in life, but say it is bittersweet to leave the house they’ve called home for 52 years and the community that has been theirs since the early 1960’s.
Kay came to Forsyth as a Tift College freshman in 1961, having just graduated from Thomasville High School. She has since learned that her family has a number of ties with Tift; her grandmother graduated from Tift in 1904.
“I loved the college and made lifelong friends,” she said.
Meanwhile, Dohn completed service in the U.S. Army, graduated from Auburn University with a B.S. in pharmacy. In June 1962 he accepted a position as a pharmacist with Alexander’s Pharmacy in Forsyth. Kay said the Tift students would get together and shop the one-cent sales at Alexander’s Pharmacy, and that’s when she first saw Dohn.
“By my senior year, he got in touch with me through a professor and asked for a double date,” said Kay.
They married on July 10 after she graduated, and their friends, Lamar and Carey Russell, married three months later. Dohn became a partner with Forest Alexander in the pharmacy in 1965 and then became a partner with Lamar at the pharmacy, which was then known as Bonner & Russell, in 1967. In 1996 he sold his interest in the business to Lamar. He then worked as a pharmacist around the Middle Georgia area for several years.
In 1969 Kay & Dohn moved to their home in the Betsy Lynn subdivision, which has a beautiful view of the small lake. This spring there are geese swimming on the lake, their tulip tree is loaded with blooms and big jonquils are dotting their back yard with bright yellow. They raised their children here. Their son is now an attorney and their daughter teaches in Houston County, where she has was named Teacher of the Year in 2015.
Both of their children graduated from Mary Persons, and Dohn served on the Monroe County Board of Education from 1976 until 1992. He said Monroe County Schools did a lot of building during his tenure, including the stadium , a school, renovations at Hubbard and plans for a new middle school.
In his early years in Monroe County Dohn headed up the polio vaccination drive for the county at the Hubbard School. He worked with the Girl Scouts, the Cancer Drive and the Heart Drive. He also served on the Monroe County Board of Health.
For about 13 years Kay was the director of children’s programs at the Monroe County Library. She said she loved working with children at the library but was most proud of developing the “Go Library Go” program with the library director Jean Jackson. There were five large daycare centers in Monroe County at the time. They brought children to programs at the library when they could, but Kay saw how much easier it would be if she went to the daycares instead of the daycares transporting all the children to the library.
Throughout the school year, she would load up equipment like a projector and record player and carry nine bags of books and head to the daycares on an alternating basis. She brought music and games and 20 books for the daycare to keep for a month.
“It was great. Children would be lined up waiting,” said Kay. “It was so much fun.”
She said she still encounters children and parents who remember her from her days at the library. One of her most memorable moments was when Zoo Atlanta came to do a program and brought a huge python. The attendants draped it across her shoulders and stretched it across the room.
“I was terrified, but I couldn’t let the children know,” she said.
Later Kay volunteered at the Circle of Care Thrift Store for over 10 years. She was president of United Methodist Women, and the WMU adopted the Circle of Care toy department. She sorted donations, priced them and displayed them on the shelves. She said Forsyth’s Circle of Care is a great organization that provides opportunities for people to have things they couldn’t afford otherwise, like children’s toys, and also provides opportunities for people to volunteer and to meet others who are interested in helping people.
“I met a lot of nice people volunteering,” said Kay.
She also volunteered with Monroe Reads, the organization that mailed age appropriate books to children ages 0-5, for a number of years. Kay has loved working with children since her younger brother was born when she was 11 and her mother trusted her to help care for him. She worked with a summer camp for girls for about 10 summers as she was growing up, through her years at Tift, and always worked at Vacation Bible School each year.
In 1980 the Bonners helped form Christ United Methodist Church, which is not far from their home. They have held many different jobs in the church. Dohn has been church treasurer for the last seven years. He has taught Sunday school for adults and teens. They have worked with many of the church’s outreach programs.
Dohn worked with Monroe County Habitat for Humanity for many years and recalls that Christ UMC was the first church to donate to the local Habitat for Humanity. Dohn said his then 13-year-old son worked with him on the first house built by Monroe County Habitat and learned to hang sheetrock. That son is now president of Habitat for Humanity in Albany and has worked with the group for years.
Dohn has many stories of his days at the pharmacy on the corner of the square in Forsyth where he had a chance to see almost everyone in Monroe County at one time or another. At that time the pharmacy wasn’t open nights, holidays or Sundays, but Dohn often went back to the store for those who needed medicine, baby milk or something else that couldn’t wait until the next day.
He said he worked through three flu epidemics and saw how devastating they could be to a family when they kept mom and dad out of work and left them trying to pay for medicine for sick children.
“A lot of people didn’t have insurance,” he said. “It took them a while to get back on their feet. It was pretty horrible.”
Dohn said his small town pharmacy had as many as 750 to 800 charge accounts for customers at one time and kept an average of 700 accounts per year. Kay said one night Dohn came home so tired that when he bowed his head to say grace over dinner, he said “Alexander Pharmacy, may I help you?”
Dohn’s father was also a pharmacist who worked in Alabama and Georgia. He even had an analgesic he compounded with his name on the label.
Over their years at the pharmacy, Dohn said he and Lamar employed about 50 teenagers. The first on they hired was Trellis Baker, who went on to become a medical doctor. Several others later became pharmacists. He said they had some good teen employees.
As he hears about plans for Monroe County’s Bicentennial, Dohn recalled that he and Lamar co-chaired the big parade for Monroe County’s Sesquicentennial 50 years ago. Kay said it was a huge parade with five bands. Dohn said that he, like many men in Monroe County, grew a beard for the Sesquicentennial. Although his hair was dark and not at all graying at the time, his beard surprised him with some gray.
One thing that has kept the Bonners young and active is that they walk almost every day. They say their neighborhood is a good place to walk, and they have become acquainted with many interesting neighbors over the years. They have checked out their new neighborhood in Albany and it will also give them good paths for walking. Dohn has been going to the gym at the Wellness Center in Macon for 30 years. Kay enjoyed going to Curves gym for women in Forsyth until it closed a couple of years ago. Dohn and Kay have visited Fitco gym in Forsyth together in the last couple of years.
The Bonners have seen many changes in Forsyth over the almost 60 years it has been their home. Dohn said the most dramatic change is the transition of North Lee Street from a residential area to “Hamburger Hill.” The ensuing traffic has made it much harder to get from their home to downtown Forsyth. They remember when the grocery stores made deliveries, putting your order on the kitchen counter, and when there were four department stores on the square with the choice of the latest styles in clothing as well as other goods.
“Things have evolved,” said Dohn. “It’s been a very good place to live.”
“It’s been a good life together—a good community, a good church,” said Kay. “There have been a lot of happy events, and we look forward to more.”