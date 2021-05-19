A woman was accused of public drunkenness and threatening violence against employees of the Flavors Eatery on Powerhouse Road around 4:15 p.m. on May 15.
According to the report, Forsyth police officer Cody Maples was dispatched to the restaurant and found Chris Matthews standing in the entryway to a small kitchen area shielding two female employees from Angela Martinez, 41. Martinez had red, puffy, blood shot eyes and foam forming at the edges of her mouth. Her speech was slow and drawn out and she was almost incoherent. She also had kite string wrapped around her foot that ran to her belongings lying on the center of the restaurant floor.
Matthews handed her a plate of food and Maples escorted her outside and while he untangled the kite string from around her feet, she told him she was a prostitute and that a truck driver had dropped her off the night before near the Royal 7. She also admitted to Maples that she had been drinking and he asked her if she used drugs. She replied that she used meth several days ago. She said she had a room at America’s Best Value Inn.
Flavors Eatery employees, Jasmine Webb and Sommer Floyd, told the officer that Martinez entered the store shouting profanities and racial slurs. They said she pushed Matthews and tried to push her way into their kitchen area and told them that she was going to kill them due to not getting her food quickly enough.
Matthews said Martinez entered the restaurant to order food and immediately became irate and acted rude to his employees. He told Maples when he spoke with the woman, she yelled curse words and racial slurs. He said at one point, he had her calmed down and wanted to help her get untangled from a kite she was carrying around and he retrieved a pair of scissors to cut her loose, but it was difficult due to her being intoxicated. He said that’s when she pushed him, and he had to stand in the entryway of the kitchen area to keep her from harming his employees. The incident took place in front of two juveniles.
Martinez was handcuffed after finishing her plate. She was turned over to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office where warrants will be taken out on her for terroristic threats, cruelty to children 2nd degree, simple battery, and public drunkenness.