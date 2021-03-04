Forsyth approved paying Pellicano Construction of Macon another $6,479 for building the new city hall and adding another three days to the date of completion at its March 1 meeting. That brings the contract with Pellicano up to $4.7 million. The projected completion date is now April 8.
The city has approved adding a total of $68,220 to the original contract and extending the completion date about a month. City manager Janice Hall said the latest addition is to add a fire hydrant to operate the sprinkler system in city hall. She said the fire hydrant should have been included in the original plans but was left off.
Hall said the fire hydrant was requested by the city’s fire chief and approved by the project architect, Clark Nexsen. Pyles Plumbing will install the hydrant.
In other news:
• In her report to council, Hall said local Facebook gadfly Scott Bogulski emailed her and asked about posting notice on city limits signs saying the Mary Persons cheerleaders are State Champions. She said it will require Georgia Department of Transportation approval.
Hall suggested instead that the city incorporate the cheerleaders’ State Championship into the three sign boards at entrances to Forsyth. She said all three sign boards need to be repaired and painted. She wants to take off all the civic organization signs, like Kiwanis and Rotary, and only retain city organizations, like “Main Street” and “Tree City,” leaving room for State Championship signs.
Hall referred to one or more of the three signs being an Eagle Scout project and said she would check to see if there are any restrictions on changing an Eagle Scout project. Council member Julius Stroud said the city should find ways to congratulate anyone in Forsyth who does well, like the Mary Persons cheerleaders.
• Stroud asked Hall why the city is pushing for a panhandling ordinance. He said he has seen isolated cases of panhandling in the city but hasn’t had it brought to his attention that Forsyth has a problem with panhandlers.
Hall said the Forsyth Police Department requested an ordinance because when officers have an issue with panhandlers they don’t have a city ordinance that addresses it. Stroud asked if the city will be able to enforce a panhandling ordinance since it wasn’t able to enforce the mask ordinance it enacted.