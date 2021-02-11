As it responds to changes the pandemic brought to travel and tourism in 2020, the Forsyth Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) plans to focus efforts on welcoming those who come to Forsyth and encouraging them to visit local businesses and to emphasize the cleanliness and safety of accommodations available in the city.
The CVB board of directors held an annual planning meeting on Jan. 15 at the La Quinta Inn. Board members discussed how their businesses and the CVB have adapted to unanticipated changes over the last 10 months and how to move forward in an unpredictable economic climate. The CVB is funded by Forsyth’s hotel-motel tax; as occupancy in the city’s hotels dropped so did revenue for the CVB. Revenue has increased since its low point in April and May but hasn’t reached pre-pandemic levels.
“The mission of the CVB hasn’t changed, although the way you’re going about it has,” said Greg Boike of Middle Georgia Regional Commission, who coordinated the planning meeting.
He summarized the mission as to provide exceptional service to visitors, to market Forsyth as a destination and to promote economic growth and development.
“The most important thing we did was remain focused on promoting the community and being positioned to receive people when we opened back up for business,” said Gilda Stanbery, executive director of the CVB. “As a small organization we could pivot and respond.”
Stanbery said that during the last few months traffic on the CVB’s Face book page went up 30 percent, Instagram 10 percent and website 26 percent. She said travel has changed, but small groups and families are getting together in travel pods and looking for safe, interesting places to go. She said she did a series of posts for the hotels in Forsyth with pictures and information, highlighting that they were clean and ready for travelers.
She got positive responses. She asked for pictures of the Forsyth area to post and tried to emphasize children-friendly pictures. The message for those reading it is they will have a good experience while in Forsyth.
CVB board member Navid Kapadia, who manages the La Quinta Inn and Suites, said local businesses are missing opportunities with the many cadets, trainees and other law enforcement personnel who come to Forsyth because of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and the Department of Corrections Headquarters. He said most arrive on Sunday and stay through Thursday.
They usually know nothing about Forsyth and are looking for something to do after their classes.
Kapadia said he has tried to make contacts through GPSTC administration. It hasn’t been receptive, and he thinks social media is the best opportunity for marketing to this segment.
“I suggest pictures with them, welcoming them,” said Kapadia. “The partnership with CVB should be very loud.”
Kapadia said the law enforcement officers attending classes in Forsyth are interested in restaurants and entertainment, such as karaoke or a trivia night. When nothing is open in Forsyth on Sundays or Mondays, they often travel to Macon and never check out Forsyth.
Stanbery said she agrees with Kapadia. She said it took her eight months of asking before she was allowed to put visitors’ guides and maps at GPSTC.
Dennis Kent, Forsyth Walmart store manager and a member of the CVB board, said that he has managed to develop a working relationship with GPSTC on behalf of Walmart. He learns of items of interest to trainees and stocks them at the Forsyth Walmart. Kent suggested signs welcoming the trainees to Forsyth, inside the facilities if possible and on roads they use commuting to GPSTC and DOC.
Kapadia said his two busiest days at his hotels are usually Sunday and Monday. He said he can understand restaurants and businesses being closed on Sunday but not on Monday. He said another opportunity for the CVB to welcome visitors and promote Forsyth to a special segment is healthcare workers. Many are coming into the area to meet the extra demand.
Stanbery said she has told Lorraine Smith, Monroe County Hospital CEO, that Forsyth Hotels will give special rates to healthcare workers. She said she would like to do something from the CVB to express appreciation to law enforcement and healthcare workers.
“It’s important for us to be seen as a second home,” said Kapadia.
Board members discussed extensively whether the CVB should be responsible for maintaining the city’s Welcome Center. Boike said Welcome Centers are staffed and operated by different entities in communities throughout the state. Stanbery said it is hard to operate a Welcome Center with herself as the only full time CVB employee, and it has been especially hard since repeated flooding of the building on North Lee Street forced her to move to a temporary location at the former city annex on Jackson Street where there are no other city employees.
Stanbery said the “tail is wagging the dog” because the Welcome Center needs someone available to respond to visitors throughout the day, which prevents her from doing her primary job of making contacts with businesses and working to promote them throughout the state and beyond.
She said there are some advantages in being in the temporary space on the square; it has given her a new perspective of the activity going on in the city daily. City administrative staff, which presently occupies the second floor of the Welcome Center building, expects to move out in two months when a new city hall is finished. It is uncertain who will move into the space.
John Howard, CVB board member and city council member, said Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce wants the building, which it occupied several years ago. Boike asked if another entity should operate the Welcome Center, such as Forsyth Main Street.
“You’ve been around our council. That discussion would go on for a year and a day. It would never be resolved,” said Howard. “I don’t want the Welcome Center overshadowing the mission of the CVB, and I don’t think anyone on council does.”
“A Welcome Center is typically a function that CVB helps with but doesn’t take responsibility for,” said Boike, adding that some in the region have two part time employees who split coverage of the Welcome Center.
Swearingen said it isn’t in the CVB budget to hire another full time person this year. Treasurer Helen Walker said revenue is down about 30 percent since the pandemic began. Stanbery said walk-in traffic at the Welcome Center is down; more walk-in traffic is generated by Forsyth KOA than by the hotels since more of the hotel guests are “pass through’ visitors now. She anticipates warmer weather will bring more visitors looking for things to do in Forsyth.
One goal that CVB decided to step away from is promoting the film industry in Monroe County. Stanbery and board members agreed they want to be welcoming to the film industry but that time and resources required to try to attract films to Monroe County can be better spent on other goals.
“The downside is it’s 24/7 with film companies, a lot of work, and you may not get results,” said Stanbery.
One area to promote instead is outdoor recreation, including a partnership with Monroe County Recreation Department.
“Every time I go to outdoor recreation, it’s packed,” said Swearingen. “We need to bump it up.”
Boike suggested the CVB pursue more grants related to outdoor recreation. Stanbery said Red Dirt Vagabond has been an asset in promoting outdoor recreation with its almost daily posts on places to go. The new Ocmulgee Outfitters store in Forsyth should be another asset.
Stanbery said she is partnering with High Falls State on gateway improvement, that is, the route from I-75 to the park. Boike suggested seeking DOT grants for roadside beautification. Stanbery said she hopes to get assistance from DOT with the lighting at the interstate exits in Forsyth.
“We continue to have lighting issues in town that impact business,” she said. “People keep on driving [past poorly lit exits] until they feel safer.”
Swearingen asked for volunteers to be CVB board officers in 2021. Kent agreed to be secretary-treasurer. He said he wants to be involved and do more for the community but doesn’t feel he has been on the CVB board long enough to be chair or vice chair. Brandon Ogletree, Navid Kapadia and Sunny Patel declined to be officers.
Swearingen said she doesn’t wish to continue as chair. Vice chair John Howard and secretary-treasurer Helen Walker weren’t at the meeting during the discussion of officers, although they arrived later, and board members Amy Knight and Maria McDaniel didn’t attend. Swearingen said she, Howard and Walker would meet later as a nominating committee.