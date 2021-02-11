Forsyth firefighters helped save the life of a 44-year-old Monroe County woman who went into cardiac arrest while driving on Lee Street on Monday morning.
A state trooper found a car stopped in the middle of the road in front of Dairy Queen and called 911. A Forsyth fire truck and rescue truck were first on the scene around 6:56 a.m. and found the driver without a pulse. Thankfully she had put her car in park, said one witness. Forsyth fire chief David Herndon said firefighters immediately began CPR and after 10 minutes of work, were able to get a pulse on the woman.
“When you can do early CPR,” said Herndon, “it’s gonna make a major difference.”
From there Monroe County EMS took the woman to Navicent Health where she is reportedly in ICU.
Herndon said the first ones on the scene who helped administer CPR were Eddie Bowden, Craig McMurray, Michael Cobb and Daniel Fullmore.
Herndon said his firefighters saved four lives in 2020 and that this is the first one in 2021.
“We strive to make a difference one life at a time,” said Herndon. “I’m extremely thankful that she made it.”