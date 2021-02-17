A Forsyth man who authorities say has some mental issues was charged sodomizing his 10-year-old half sister on Feb. 12.
Justin Lamar King, 26, of 600 Holiday Circle Apt. 1008, was charged with incest and sodomy against his half sibling at the apartment they shared some time in the last year, since Jan. 1, 2020. He was arrested on Feb. 12 and is being held in the Monroe County Jail where he awaits a bond hearing. Lt. Ricky Davis of the Monroe County sheriff’s office said the investigation is continuing.