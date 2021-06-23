A 28-year-old Forsyth man was arrested on numerous charges at Walmart after being unruly and biting officers and paramedics around 5:56 p.m. on June 15. According to the incident report, Officers Marc Merriman and Arthur Musselman responded to the call and met store manager Jimmy Bailey who said a customer at customer service was trying to get a refund for merchandise he did not purchase.
Store employee Junita Elias said Benjamin L. Steuer had tried to leave the store with merchandise he had not paid for including a 43” Roku Smart television valued at $279, and an analog watch valued at $12.99. According to Elias, Steuer had tried to conceal the items under a child’s car seat he had purchased in the store, when he handed the receipt to her, she saw only the car seat. She told Steuer he could not leave the store and he became belligerent and violently snatched the receipt out of her hands, startling her.
She called for a manager and Bailey responded. Bailey told the Steuer he could not take the television or the watch and Steuer said he wanted his money back. Thinking he meant for the car seat, Bailey escorted him to customer service. About halfway across the front of the store in front of the public restrooms, Steuer pushed Bailey into the wall and shouted, “What are you going to do about that b**ch?” Bailey finished escorting him to the customer service counter where Steuer demanded a refund for the items he had not purchased.
Bailey then stepped away and called 911 while a customer service clerk tried to distract Steuer by loading a Walmart gift card with a $12.99 refund for the analog watch. Merriman and Musselman approached Steuer and saw that he was talking to the clerk but was also using his cell phone. Steuer handed Musselman his ID when asked. The officers could smell alcohol as they stood near him and Steuer activated his cell phone camera and recorded the officers ordering him to put away his phone and put his arms behind his back.
Musselman reached for his phone to put it on the counter and Steuer pushed him shouting, “Don’t touch my phone!” Merriman then took him to the floor. Steuer struggled under the officers and was resisting arrest when an off-duty deputy walked in the door and rushed to assist in handcuffing him.
Steuer continued to resist after being handcuffed and refused to stand to his feet, letting his legs go limp when he was lifted. Officer Richard Maddox helped getting the man away from the ever-growing crowd and to the front door where an ambulance was waiting.
Maddox, Merriman, and Musselman lifted Steuer onto a stretcher and Steuer tried to kick Merriman as they carried him to the stretcher and tried to bite Maddox. He also refused to cooperate with EMS and tried to bite first responders as he was being restrained. EMS gave him a dose of Narcan due to his aggressive behavior which they believed to be due to his intoxication of an illicit drug. Warrants will be taken out on Steuer.