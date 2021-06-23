A Forsyth woman told jurors through tears on Tuesday that she was sleeping in her bed when Decorious Davis came into her Forsyth Garden apartment in 2016 and raped her while she was pregnant.
Davis, 25, is being tried for raping a woman he knew and lived in the same apartment complex five years ago, on July 23, 2016.
The victim told jurors that at first she thought it was her boyfriend who had come into the apartment that night and began trying to engage her. She said her boyfriend often would have too much to drink and try the same thing “every other night”. She said she realized it wasn’t him when he forcibly raped her and then left the apartment.
District attorney Jonathan Adams said Davis at first told authorities he didn’t touch the victim. When DNA evidence came back linking him to the rape, he changed his story to claim they had an affair, said Adams. The victim said Davis is a cousin of her boyfriend.
The victim said she had known Davis a long time and she never liked the way he stared at her. Davis’ public defender however noted that the two were Facebook friends.
The victim testified that her three children heard her crying and were very upset as well after the incident. She went to Monroe County Hospital for treatment and talked to authorities.
Adams said the victim later lost her unborn baby but Judge Bill Fears ruled that the fact couldn’t be introduced to jurors because they can’t prove the incident caused the miscarriage.
A verdict is expected Wednesday or Thursday.