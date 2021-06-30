A Forsyth man will spend the next 25 years in prison after he was found guilty on Thursday for raping a mother at Forsyth Garden apartments in 2016.
A Monroe County jury of six men and six women took about 3 hours to find Decorious Davis, 25, of Forsyth, guilty of both rape and burglary. Judge Bill Fears sentenced him to 25 years in prison with no chance of early parole. When he gets out he will be about 50 years old and will be banned from Monroe County, ruled Fears.
The victim, who is 8 years older than Davis, testified that she knew Davis as a cousin to her boyfriend, Delron Dixon. The victim told jurors she was six months pregnant and asleep in the early morning hours of July 23, 2016 when someone entered her unlocked apartment, came into her bad and began trying to have sex. The victim said at first she thought it was Dixon, her boyfriend and the mother of her children, who often would have too much to drink and try the same thing “every other night”. She said she realized it wasn’t him when the man forcibly raped her and then left the apartment.
Davis told authorities in 2016 he had nothing to do with the victim. But a year later when DNA tests linked him to the case, he changed his story to say that it was a consensual act. Late Wednesday, Davis took the stand and told his attorney, public defender Rusty Knox, his new story, telling jurors that he and the victim had a 9-month affair that Dixon knew about.
Assistant district attorney Carolee Jordan said the new story was a “hail Mary”. She said Davis provided no text messages, emails, letters or photos to support the idea they had a relationship.
Knox kept urging jurors not to buy the victim’s story, saying that “cheaters lie and liars cheat.”
Jordan responded in her close: “Decorious Davis has been lying since 2016. You heard the defense say ‘cheaters lie’. Well rapists lie too. And he lied because he’s guilty.”
Jordan also pushed back on defense attempts to diminish the assault by saying it was Forsyth Garden Apartments, which frequently has to address criminal activity.
“We didn’t care if it was (upscale) Bolingbroke or River Forest,” said Jordan, “it should be treated same way.”