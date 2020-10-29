A Forsyth man was killed when he lost control of his Corvette on Hwy. 42 near Weldon Road in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 25.
Jeston Jerome Evans, 41, of Forsyth, was pronounced dead on the scene after failing to negotiate a curve and wrecking into a wooden fence post around 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning.
Evans had just been released from prison after serving 8 years for aggravated assault against former Forsyth police officer Thomas (C.J.) Czerniejewski, striking his shin with his vehicle in 2011. He had been banned from the Towaliga Judicial Circuit as part of his sentence in 2012.