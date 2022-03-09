A Forsyth man hit a tree and flipped a 2008 Kia Sorento when he drove off Edge Road on Wednesday, March 2 around 11:10 a.m. According to the accident report from deputy Dalton Mosely, Charlie Clowers was injured when he was ejected and became partially trapped beneath the vehicle. He was taken to Navicent Medical by Monroe County Emergency Medical Services. (Photo/Steve Reece)
