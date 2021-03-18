A Forsyth man had to be Lifeflighted to Atrium Health Navicent after a violent collision on Hwy. 36 in Lamar County on March 11.
Anthony Furlow, 28, was southbound on Hwy. 36 when he struck a tractor-trailer driven by James Goodman, 37, of Stockbridge. The Honda spun around and hit a Volkswagen Passat driven by Mackayla Wright, 20, of Yatesville. The Passat ended up in the creek. The accident happened around 8:19 a.m. on Thursday.
Furlow was air lifted to Navicent Health in Macon and is recovering. Goodman was taken by ambulance to Henry General. Wright was taken by ambulance to Navicent. None were thought to have life threatening injuries. The state patrol investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.