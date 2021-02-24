Mayor Eric Wilson proclaimed Arbor Day in Forsyth on Friday, Feb. 19 as the Forsyth Tree Board planted a tree for citizens to enjoy in coming years. The sun peeked out as Wilson read the proclamation as if to give its approval.
“Thank you for what you do,” said Wilson. “The Tree Board is an active board. You’re always our go-to to help us with trees in the city. Certainly trees make a difference in a community.”
With Arbor Day 2021 Forsyth is celebrating its 10th year as a Tree City USA. In honor of the 10th anniversary Forsyth received new tree city road signs and stickers, which the city will install soon.
Forsyth formed its first Tree Board in 2011 with Ron Shipman as chair. Other members of the board were Mike McMullen, Melvin Lawrence, Jenny Lynn Bruner, Beryl Budd, Unc Kendrick, Lamar Russell, Patsy Miller and Nancy Brunson. A requirement for a Tree City USA is a ceremony recognizing Arbor Day, which Georgia celebrates on the third Friday in February since it is normally the best time to plant trees. On Arbor Day in 2011 Forsyth’s Tree Board transplanted a tree to Country Club Park. Shipman purchased a 14-year-old Golden Globe Ginkgo in memory of his wife, Jo Shipman, who passed away in 2009.
This year the Tree Board planted a multi-trunk serviceberry tree near the walking trail at Country Club Park. Tree Board Chair Michael Glisson acquired the tree for the planting. Glisson is a certified arborist and has been Director of Parks and Beautification for Macon-Bibb County since 2019, having previously managed the grounds of Middle Georgia State University.
The serviceberry is a small tree that produces white blossoms in the spring and yellow to red fall color. Members of the Forsyth Tree Board are Glisson, Ron Shipman, Lamar Russell, Nancy Brunson, Alan Baswell, Ricky Shannon, Bill Waldrep, Chris Hewett and Mike Dodd. Robert Hargrove of the Georgia Forestry Commission is advisor to the board.
The Forsyth Tree Board advises the city on maintaining healthy and attractive trees in the city and works to educate the public on the value of trees to the community. It has quarterly meetings and sponsors a Golf Tournament Fundraiser annually. An anticipated project is planting trees on the Mary Persons campus to help control erosion.