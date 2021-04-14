Pam Davis has lived in Monroe County for 15 years, and she loves working with people. She’s spent many hours volunteering with organizations in her home town, including Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce. This week she began working with the Chamber and will probably be the first person those who visit the Chamber will meet.
Pam is the new office manager at the Chamber, the right hand of new Chamber CEO Rebecca Stone. She is working in the new Chamber office on North Jackson Street and working with new board members who began their terms of office in January. She steps into her new position as the Chamber jumps into planning the Forsythia Festival for new dates (May 22-23) with new guidelines set by the pandemic.
In spite of all the new, Pam is comfortable in her role because she has volunteered with the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber for at least 10 years. She was named Ambassador of the Year in 2008 because of all the support she gave to festivals, parades and everything the Chamber does to improve the quality of life in the community.
Pam said when she saw the position at the Chamber posted, she felt it was the perfect time and the perfect fit. She has been working at T.G. Scott Elementary for the last five years. She said she enjoyed working with children but is ready to work with adults day to day.
Before working at T.G. Scott, Pam worked with the Trading Post in Forsyth for 12 years. She was also co-owner of Premier Moving by Pam, where she drove the moving van, loaded and unloaded it, hired workers and did whatever else was needed at the business.
Pam grew up in Monticello, graduated from high school and cosmetology school and tried that career for long enough to know it wasn’t what she wanted to do. Then she married and life brought her to Monroe County. She has two sons. Hatcher Davis passed away in September 2019 after a long struggle with muscular dystrophy. He was a senior at Mary Persons and well known and well beloved in Monroe County. Cameron Davis is an 8th grader at Monroe County Middle School.
“She’s an enthusiastic addition to our team,” said Stone.
Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce has 300 members as of March 31 and is “looking to grow that exponentially in the coming year.” Right now the Chamber team is reviewing vendor applications for the Forsythia Festival, accepting only homemade, quality products, limiting competing vendors and bringing together all of the details of the festival.
The Chamber is bringing back the Surprise Patrol and the Lunch Mob and working on new benefits of membership and events for the community. The message is “Stay tuned” for more to come.
Pam said she likes the new location near downtown and is looking forward to new challenges.