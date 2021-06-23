Forsyth approved Change Order #9 to its contract for new city hall with Pellicano Construction on June 21, moving the “substantial completion” date to Aug. 6 and adding $13,700 to the bill for a total of $4,735,795 to be paid to Pellicano for the construction of city hall.
“[W]e will not ask for any further delay days with the exception of acts of God or request from the owner/architects for additional scope of work to the project,” wrote Michael Garrison, senior VP of Operations for Pellicano. “This would ensure the council that Pellicano must complete the project in this time or will face damages on the contract.”
Garrison said in his letter that Pellicano has asked for 24 days for weather delays, 32 days for modification to the scope of work and 59 days for unusual delays. He explained that the most recent delays began when the roofing contractor found that the plan to use mechanical fasteners on the last section of roof, which included balconies, left the fasteners attached to the metal frame exposed from the underside. While waiting to get the solution of adhering the roofing material in place, the roofing subcontractor pulled off the project on April 30.
Fasteners had to be removed and the removal and coating had to be inspected. In turn the masonry contractor had to pull off of its work near the high roof and the concrete subcontractor had to come off of its work installing curb and gutter concrete because the area was covered in roofing and masonry materials. Garrison said it took days for the three subcontractors to demobilize from city hall and then to get them back from the other sites to which they moved.
Garrison said drywall on the chamber side of the building was delayed, which in turn slowed other work. Additional plumbing fixtures (water hammer arresters) were added to increase the longevity of the structure. Garrison said Pellicano has had to deal with increased delays in getting materials.
“What was 4-6 weeks has gone to 12-16 weeks,” he said. “The contract protects Forsyth from price increases but not delays.”
He said the fire alarm subcontractor was ready to install but will now need 6-7 weeks and then inspection after installation. Measuring for the interior composite wood paneling can’t be done until anything it will touch is in place, and completed installation is 11 weeks after measuring.
Council member Julius Stroud asked if the completion date could be Monday, Aug. 2, the date of a council meeting, instead of Friday, Aug. 6 but was told the additional days needed had been figured exactly.
The initial date of the contract with Pellicano Construction was March 20, 2020, and the original contract sum was $4,653,874, which is $81,921 less than the contract modified by change orders.
On June 21, council approved paying AT&T $11,665 for the telephone system for the new city hall. City manager Janice Hall recommended approving the contract with AT&T saying that she feels this is the best system she has found available for Forsyth.
“It’s a vast amount of technology,” said Hall. “We can do a lot with this system.”
She said the system can be increased to 350 phone users and the city will probably expand the system to other city departments not in city hall. Hall said the system and installation cost $10,841 and the remainder of the cost includes annual maintenance fees.