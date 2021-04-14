Forsyth will again sponsor fireworks for the community on July 3. City manager Janice Hall asked council to make a decision on April 5 because the vendor that provides the fireworks and produces the display was holding the date for the city but couldn’t continue to do so after April without a commitment.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Forsyth decided not to sponsor the annual event in 2020, but Monroe County Commissioners stepped in to bring fireworks to Forsyth. Hall told council it did not need to make any decisions about whether to allow food vendors and other activities at the Independence Day celebration until closer to the event. Forsyth’s 2021 budget includes $10,000 for the fireworks display.
The fireworks will be at Monroe County Recreation Department complex as they were in 2020 and previous years. Council voted unanimously, 6-0. To sponsor the event.
Forsyth will end its policy of allowing downtown businesses to designate two parking spaces for curbside pick-up. The city started the policy last year in response to COVID-19 restrictions causing businesses to close or limit in-person customers. Hall said the program was approved through May and six businesses chose to participate.
Hall asked council to end designated curbside pick-up parking because she has been getting complaints that it is making the limited parking in downtown Forsyth worse and that people are abusing it. She said most downtown businesses have opened up to in-person customers. She said two new restaurants have opened on the square that don’t have designated parking for curbside pick-up.
“I don’t see a need for it any more,” said council member John Howard.
Council member Julius Stroud said he received a letter from a citizen about downtown parking.
Hall said the new Quik Trip being built at Highway 18 has chosen the city as its electric provider. Although Quik Trip will be within the city’s designated electric service area, Forsyth had to bid on providing the service because Central Georgia EMC has a line beside the property, making Quik Trip a “choice customer.”
In Georgia, usually only industrial/commercial customers with a connected load of 900 killowatts or greater can choose their electric supplier.
Hall said she is hoping to attend weekly meetings by the National League of Cities through Georgia Municipal Association on the American Rescue pandemic relief package. She estimates Forsyth will be eligible for $1.3 million.
Hall expects money to come in two sections with the requirement it be spent by 2022. Information available is it can be used for water, sewer and infrastructure improvements.
Hall told council she is working on Phase 1 of the Annexation Plan it set as a goal at its January planning retreat. Phase 1 focuses on annexing parcels adjacent to existing city limits, especially those that receive utility services from the city.
Hall said letters should go out to property owners and registered voters by the end of May. She said the city must have approval of 60 percent of each contact group to proceed with annexation.
She said she is working with Middle Georgia Regional Commission on the annexation procedures.
Hall asked council if the city could buy two more solar speed detection signs so that it can measure the speed of traffic at two streets at a time. As part of its “Traffic Calming Policy” the city bought two solar detection signs but has found it needs to use both signs on one street at a time to check on traffic in both directions.
No council members voiced opposition to buying more detection signs. They will be asked to approve the purchase when an exact amount is known.
In December the city bought two signs for $5,560, with a $2,000 discount for its old signs. Hall expects two more signs to cost $8,000. Hall said Forsyth police have monitored East Main Street and Jones Street, and she has been surprised at the hundreds of vehicles that use those streets daily. She said many of them have been over the speed limit. She said Police Chief Eddie Harris is working on the problem of “cruisers” who go from town to town riding over traffic bumps and then speeding up.
Code enforcement officer Jeremy Malone gave a quarterly report to council on his work to enforce city codes, particularly those related to blighted properties. He gave council members a list of all the properties on which he has been working, including violations for buildings, vehicles and grass.
Malone said that at least 40 properties are in the process of being repaired or demolished. He is working with the owners of about 30 vehicles, with two or three properties on sanitation and with one to three properties with overgrown grass.
Hall said the concrete pad at the fire station bay is crumbling and needs to be replaced. She said it is a 4-inch pad and should have been at least a 6-inch pad. There are currently steel plates in place to reenforce the bay. Hall will ask for bids on a 6-inch pad and an 8-inch pad.
A leaking water heater caused damage to the former city hall annex building on the square, including the Scoops building. Hall said a demolition crew will remove wet sheetrock and other damaged material.
Hall said she has a recommendation she wants council to consider for renaming the building. Council approved a request from Denise Buff to put an “1823 Artisan Gallery” sign on the exterior of the building.
Hall said the city couldn’t get enough surveys from people in the Brookwood Drive neighborhood to apply for a Community Block Development Grant for water line improvements in the Brookwood and Sunset neighborhoods. She said she thinks residents didn’t want to answer the question about their income on the survey.
Hall said the city will expand the area to include Union Hill Drive and will try to get residents to understand they only need to give an income range and that the city has to have an average income range below a certain level to qualify for the grant.
The maximum for the CDBG grant is $750,000. The city wants to replace all the water lines and fire hydrants in both subdivisions, which Hall estimated would cost about $900,000 with the city’s share being $150,000.
City attorney Bobby Melton said items that will come to council at its Monday, April 19 meeting include a rezoning/conditional use request for 495 Holiday Circle to Highway Business with use as a climate controlled self-storage facility; conditional use for Swint’s Candy for food processing in the Industrial Park; a beer, wine and liquor package license application at an outbuilding of the Valero store under construction, 291 North Lee Street.
Melton said if approved the new liquor store will be the third of four liquor stores allowed in the city by population under the city code.
On May 3 council will consider annexation and zoning of 591 acres on Smith Road, Johnstonville Road, Rocky Creek Road and Mays Road owned by FJH, LLC and Timber Assets.