Most peoples’ knowledge of the second World War ends after the fall of Berlin and subsequent bombing of Japan. While the major conflict had ceased, there was still judgement to be made on the remaining Nazi high command. A series of military tribunals, known as the Nuremburg trials, took place between Nov. 20, 1945 and Oct. 1, 1946 to decide the fate of 24 of the most important political and military leaders of the Third Reich. While awaiting sentencing, these men were held in individual cells guarded by American soldiers. One said guard was Henry Self, a 93-year-old WWII veteran who’s resided in Monroe County for the last 60 years.
Self was born in Bartow County and grew up in Floyd County. After graduating from Model High School, Self was drafted by the Army at the age of 18 in August of 1945. Self was the 5th youngest of seven brothers, six of whom served.
“Me and five of my brothers served. Three in the Army and three in the Navy. My seventh brother was unable due to a physical disability. My oldest brother saw some action, but he came back just when I was going over there. I wasn’t drafted until the war was nearly over. All my brothers have passed now except my youngest brother. He was in the Navy.”
After being drafted, Self had to complete 17 weeks of basic training. He briefly came home on furlough before being shipped overseas in January of ’46. Self first landed in France, where he and thousands of other soldiers boarded a train which transported them into Germany.
“We called it a square-wheel train because it bumped so bad. You wouldn’t believe how antique it was. It was almost like being transported in cattle-cars.”
After arriving in Germany, Self and the other men were transported in 6x6 trucks to Kassel, North of Nuremburg, where the soldiers spent several days staying in an underground barracks built by the Nazis.
“The Sergeant said, ‘off here men’. And I looked around and all you could see was rubble and debris on the ground. There was a small hatch on the ground about as big as a house carpet which led to an underground bunker. We had thousands of troops stay there for several days.”
Self spent the first 6 months of his tour conducting search and seizures of different homes looking for weapons and other illegal contraband. He was later given patrol duty and stationed at a post leading into West Germany. Every day, Self and other soldiers would have to pass through the Russian controlled post.
“I learned quick that you couldn’t trust those Russians. We were forbidden from carrying live ammunition to their post, but they always brought live ammunition to ours. We were under orders not to, so I never did. They’d bring over big machine guns with about 50 rounds in them.” At the age of 19, Self was stationed as a guard in Nuremburg for the war crime trials in May of ’46.
“I was on duty there for about six months but never went inside the courtroom. There was a catwalk between the prison and the courthouse, and I was at the gate leading into the courtroom. We weren’t allowed to let anyone through unless the prison officer was with them. All the guarding was done by American soldiers. I was a corporal and there were individual privates guarding each cell.”
Those on trial included Herman Goering, leader of the Gestapo, Alfred Jodl, head of the German Armed Forces and Wilhelm Frick, Minister of the Interior. Of the 24 on trial, one was deemed unfit to stand trial, three were acquitted, seven were given prison terms and 11 were sentenced to death by hanging. Goering, who was called the “creator of the oppressive program against the Jews”, committed suicide on the eve of his execution by means of cyanide.
“It doesn’t matter to me who they were. They were responsible for the murdering over six million people. Those 10 men were hung on October 1st at 2am. I wasn’t on shift until 8am but there was still blood on the matts when I arrived. I was glad I didn’t have to witness the hanging.”
Self was in Germany for 11 and ½ months but was credited with a year of service. Following the trial, the guards didn’t have much to do until the year was out. Self was able to go on a 10-day vacation to Switzerland, which had always been a dream of his.
“In my 4th grade geography class, we looked at pictures of Switzerland and I always wanted to go. When I arrived in Germany, they asked if we would like to apply for vacation anywhere and I applied to Switzerland. I’d forgotten all about it when the sergeant told me I could go. I told him ‘I can’t go. I just sent all my money back home’. He wound up giving me $100 advance on my next paycheck. I had a big time in Switzerland on $100. Of course, everything was cheaper back then. I’d never been anywhere so beautiful, with the snow on the mountainsides in June. It was a nice vacation at Uncle Sam’s expense. Germany was a beautiful country too. It’s a shame so much of it was destroyed but those Nazis brought it on themselves.” While most of the towns in Germany were destroyed, Nuremburg was mostly spared.
“I learned how to speak German fairly well while I was there. I studied it a little in school and knew it well enough to get by. Broken German. But that was 74 years ago. I couldn’t tell you one word of German now. We stayed in Hitler’s SS troops barracks when we weren’t on duty. I became well acquainted with some of the other guards. They were from all over the States. We weren’t supposed to speak with any of the prisoners. I do remember one guard asking a brigade general how old he was. The man said 31 and guard responded, ‘you must really be a brain to be a general at 31’. The man responded, ‘I think so’. We got a kick out of that.”
Self says he wasn’t disappointed about coming into the war late and was just happy he got a chance to serve like all the other patriotic soldiers. After leaving the Army, self went to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College for two years before going on to earn a degree in agriculture from UGA. Self became a county agent with the Cooperative Extension Service. He worked in Monroe for about 15 years, Twiggs for 8 years and spent his final 10 in Bibb before retiring in ’83. Self’s been retired for 37 years now and has lived in the same house for 60 years. He lives with his wife Reba, his bride of 72 years.
“We were married on August 8, 1948. We’ve been together over 26 thousand days. She’s been looking out for me for a long time. I’m proud I served. In more recent times, it seems that people appreciate my service more. For a number of years, it didn’t seem like they appreciated it at all. You never heard people say thank you for serving. Peoples’ attitudes have changed over the years. Back when I served, it was just expected. It was your duty to serve.”