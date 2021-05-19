The Monroe County business community blesses this newspaper week in and week out with their advertising, and I’m sure I can speak for Will Davis when I say we are so grateful for each and every one of them. Part of my responsibilities at the Reporter is to ensure all of these beloved advertisers have their ads placed.
As you may have noticed, the French Market & Tavern has an ad campaign that started last week. On Tuesday when I was checking off our long list of advertisers, I decided I would try them out for lunch. I hadn’t had an opportunity to get by there yet, but had heard so many wonderful things about their menu.
Shrimp and grits is one of my favorite dishes and I decided I wanted to compare theirs to my own concoction, and I have to confess, I ain’t got squat on the French Market. The French Market’s recipe had me dreaming of the bayou. It had just the right amount of creole seasoning, red and green peppers, andouille sausage, and perfectly cooked jumbo shrimp. The grits were also wonderful with the optimal amount of garlic.
Living in Forsyth-Monroe County most of my life, I new I had to try the fried green tomatoes. I mean we all know we didn’t invent the fried green tomato, but it certainly put us on the tourist map back in 1991. The tomatoes were hands down the best I’ve ever had. They were perfectly crusted with just the right texture to the tomato. They didn’t fall apart when you cut them and the tomatoes weren’t soggy. They were drizzled with what tasted like a dijon mustard and sweet pickle relish that had the perfect blend of sweet and spicy. Even the greens they were served on were deliciously edible.
So here’s what I have to say about the Forsyth Square’s newest downtown restaurant. If you have an upcoming meeting with an important business client, or if you are trying to wow a new business to the downtown district, I highly recommend the French Market & Tavern. The food was delectable and the staff was very professional. For the gentleman of Monroe County, if you’re ready to wow that new date, or have an upcoming anniversary with your bride, you no longer have to drive out of town to take her to a great place to eat. The French Market & Tavern has the taste and atmosphere of any fine dining establishment I’ve visited in Macon or the South Metro Atlanta area in recent years and is a great addition to the restaurant choices in the downtown Forsyth area. Great job Forsyth on gaining this asset and thank you French Market & Tavern for choosing Forsyth as your sister location. I for one am glad your are here!
Tammy Rafferzeder is the business manager for the Reporter and a former district manager for Waffle House. So she knows restaurants. Email her at business@mymcr.net.