New Forsyth police officers will have to demonstrate they can climb, stoop, jump a 6-foot ditch, climb through a 4-foot high window, drag a 150 lb. dummy, run a lap, etc. on an obstacle-type course in 2 minutes 6 seconds or less before they will be hired, council decided on Oct. 5. The policy is designed to align with the requirement Georgia plans to implement for its law enforcement mandate school.
Forsyth added Police Department policies on crowd management and physical fitness tests for officers and applicants at its first meeting in October. The additions were written and presented to council by Glyn Corbitt, a Forsyth officer who also works as a manager in the Georgia Police Academy physical training section.
Corbitt said the Physical Fitness and Wellness policy is aligned with tightening requirements on officer fitness in the state. The Attorney General has signed off on a physical agility test and fitness standards to be required before an individual is accepted to mandate school to get law enforcement certification. He said it is patterned after the one used in South Carolina that passed the test in court.
He said the test is the same regardless of age or gender and is deemed appropriate for determining whether an applicant is physically able to do the job.
“We’ve had some officers go through mandate that couldn’t physically do the job,” said Corbitt. “If they can’t pass the test, it will cost time and money. We want to implement the test as part of hiring.”
The agility test is set up at a basketball court at Georgia Public Safety Training Center, and Forsyth can use that course. Corbitt said in running the test with candidates over the last year, about 10 percent fail. Retesting is allowed. Penalties in the form of seconds added to the time are imposed for any task not completed, like running through the ditch instead of jumping it. Forsyth officers can schedule times to practice the agility course at GPSTC.
He said Forsyth Police Department wants to have veteran officers take the test yearly and will set up a training program for them. Not passing the test won’t affect the employment of officers already working for Forsyth. There will also be a fitness test of sit-ups, push-ups, running, etc.; a fitness certificate will be issued to those who pass the fitness test.
Non-certified staff will be encouraged to take the fitness test to measure their level of fitness, but the test won’t be mandatory. Non-certified staff won’t be allowed to take the agility test because of liability concerns.
Corbitt said the main impact of the Fitness & Wellness policy will be on applicants for the police force. He said the state had planned to have its fitness requirement in place before allowing anyone to enroll in mandate by the beginning of 2021, but shutdowns because of COVID-19 have delayed presenting the plan at conferences, which might slow down implementation.
Corbitt said the crowd management policy is in response to incidents in Forsyth in the summer of 2020 (a protest of the Monroe County Reporter and a Black Lives Matter march) and anticipation of events related to the upcoming election and presidential inauguration. He said city officialls met with organizers of the summer events and gave special orders to police officers, but the police department wants to be prepared with a policy instead of having special orders for specific events.
Corbitt said the crowd control policy will apply to the Hometown Holiday parade, Forsythia Festival and any other large gathering of people in the city.
“We are proponents of free speech, but you can’t holler ‘Fire’ in a crowded theater,” said Corbitt
The policy covers what officers can and can’t do according to the actions of the crowd, use of force and protection of private property. The policy calls for periodic crowd management training for officers.
“The dispersal order has to be a standard statement used in all situations,” he said of the procedure to order a crowd to break up.
The policy details the chain of command for making decisions in crowd management. It also details procedure for mass arrests. If the need arises for support from other agencies, it will come from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Bibb Count Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and military support.
City council member Julius Stroud asked if Forsyth Police Department has equipment for crowd management, like shields. Corbitt said Forsyth has a mutual aid agreement with the Georgia Public Safety Training Center for such crowd management equipment if needed.
Corbitt said the policy outlines how reports about incidents should be written, balancing Open Record requirements and security requirements.
Council approved city manager Janice Hall’s request to advertise six vehicles for sale on www.govdeals.com. Three of the vehicles were seized in traffic stops, and the other three are patrol vehicles.
The seized vehicles are a black Honda Accord, silver Nissan Altima and silver Lexus E300. The three patrol vehicles are Crown Victorias, one black, one white and one black and white.