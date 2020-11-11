A beautiful 32-foot tall cedar tree on John Deaton’s farm in the Blount community of Monroe County will soon travel to the Georgia State Capitol where it will be the star attraction throughout the holiday season.
State officials contacted Deaton last week and told him they would like to have his tree as the official tree in the Capitol rotunda. Crews will arrive to harvest the tree at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23. They told Deaton how they will pack it on a trailer for the journey to Atlanta and then carefully position it in its place of honor. The tree will have a State Patrol escort for its travel from Monroe County to the Capitol.
Deaton said the tree was slightly damaged in the tornado that came through Monroe County in April 2011. The farm had extensive damage, and Deaton and his wife, Marlene, wrote a letter to The Reporter at the time thanking all the people in the community who went out of their way to help them clear and repair damage on the farm.
Marlene said the cedar tree was only about 3 feet tall when it weathered winds that took out 61 pine trees surrounding it as the family waited out the storm in the hall of their nearby home. When it was over the Deatons no longer had a wooded yard, but they found the silver lining in the clouds as they moved fences over a bit and added more pasture for their cattle.
John said the cows will miss the shade of the cedar tree, and he and Marlene will miss seeing it beside their driveway, but they couldn’t be happier about knowing it is going to help make Christmas brighter for many Georgians.
For a while after the storm the big cedar tree leaned to the east,. However, it not only survived the tornado but grew almost straight again. John said having the tree from his farm selected is one of the highlights of his life.
“My wife and I are just normal people. In a million years, who would think?” he asked.
John, who is nearing 80, said the event has given him a great chance to call and talk with old friends to share the news, including some he grew up with in Riverdale, those he worked with at Georgia Power in the 1960’s and friends he worked with during his career at Delta.
Russell Jones, Georgia groundskeeper lead supervisor, and Jimmy Mosley, landscape manager, from the Georgia Building Authority visited John and used a drone to take a picture of the tree from all angles. Jones didn’t have much experience on a farm; so John “got the mule, rode him around and invited him to come fish.” [The mule is an all-terrain vehicle.]
“I love the country,” he said. “This is God’s country no doubt. I thank God for it every day.”
John and Marlene raise black Angus cattle and are proud of them. But John is even more proud of having a campout area on his farm where his family gathers twice a year. He said he moved to Monroe County in 1971 and things just lined up for him to buy the farm. He and Marlene work hard on the farm, but they can’t think of anything they would be happier doing. He bragged on how Marlene welds, runs the tractor and loves to operate the back hoe. He said she’s 10 years younger than he is.
“I am overjoyed with what is happening in my life,” said John.
The state offered to compensate the Deatons for the tree or to plant a sapling in its place, but they said they are glad to donate it. Marlene said they had envisioned decorating it in lights where it stands but decided that it wouldn’t look right unless the lights went all the way to the top, and that would be hard.
John said he has always been kind of partial to cedars, which was one reason he left this one to grow. In his youth, he always helped find a cedar and cut it for the Christmas tree at home. His son, Brian Deaton, who is a certified welder, has promised to make a plaque commemorating the tree after it is cut and noting its special destiny.
The 2019 Georgia Capitol tree was an eastern red cedar from Cobb County. It was decorated with about 25,000 lights and the party to decorate its lighting last December was dedicated to collecting gifts for about 9,000 foster children in Georgia. The tree lighting included songs from the Atlanta Boys Choir and refreshments of apple cider and holiday cookies.
Seeing the great tree in the Capitol rotunda is always one of the recommended events for things to do in Georgia during the Christmas season. Georgia also places a huge tree in the Governor’s mansion.