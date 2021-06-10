steeple2.JPG

Forsyth United Methodist Church hopes to fix a 20-year problem with leaks by having an Atlanta company coat its steeple over the past few weeks. Todd Rivers of Forsyth, who was hired by the church to handle the project, said they found an Atlanta company to coat the steeple and cover their work with a 20-year warranty for $40,000. Rivers said the church has had a problem with leaks for 20 years and they hope this will resolve it.