One person was seriously injured Feb. 4 when two cars crashed at the intersection of Atlanta Street and Veterans Parkway in Barnesville. According to a state patrol report, Harlie M. Weathers, 22, of Forsyth was southbound on the four-lane in a Nissan Sentra when she attempted to turn onto Atlanta Street but failed to yield to northbound traffic.
The Nissan was struck by a northbound Honda Accord driven by Lawrence J. Damiano, 49, of Barnesville. Weathers was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center. Damiano was taken by ambulance to Spalding Regional.