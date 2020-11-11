A Forsyth woman says an experimental stem-cell treatment may have saved her life after a rough battle with COVID-19 last month.
Wanda Fountain, 65, the former publisher of the Reporter, first got sick in late September after returning from a trip to Nevada with her husband Jay. It got bad enough by Wednesday, Sept. 30 that she went to Monroe County Hospital where she was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection, strep throat and pneumonia and later got her positive COVID test. The weird thing is she never got a fever. They sent her home the next day. But when she was still miserable on Saturday, Oct. 3, Jay took her to the emergency room and Dr. Jeremy Goodwin sent her by ambulance to Coliseum.
Fountain said she’s always had good health and has never experienced anything like it. She doesn’t remember anything after she arrived at the Macon hospital. Her oxygen dropped to around 30 percent and by Oct. 7 they had moved her to ICU and put her on a ventilator.
Wanda and Jay had both tested positive for COVID-19 but obviously Wanda’s case was much worse. Her daughter, Trellis Grant, said they were spending lots of time on their knees praying.
“The hardest part is you can’t see her,” said Grant. “I couldn’t understand her the last time we talked and you’re wondering if it’s gonna be the last time I speak to her. We did a lot, lot, lot of praying. We prayed so long I couldn’t hardly get off my knees.”
She got really scared when the hospital called at 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 7.
“I thought it was something bad,” said Grant.
She was relieved that they just wanted to let her know Wanda’s body had accepted the ventilator. And they asked for permission to begin giving Wanda the COVID drug Remdesivir. They also asked her to talk to researcher Craig Odum and Dr. Jennifer Hoffman, a CDC doctor at Mercer, to discuss whether they would be interested in entering Wanda into a study for an experimental treatment for COVID. It involves injecting into COVID patients stem cells taken from placentas from mothers after their babies are born. Coliseum was one of 10 hospitals around the U.S. chosen to participate in the study. Grant said she was willing as long as she was assured there were no chances it would have bad side effects on her mother.
“If you can promise it won’t make it worse,” Grant told them, “we’ll do it.”
Grant said another reason she was willing to try it, besides her mother being in such bad shape, was that she knew her mother would get more attention from doctors and nurses as part of the study. So on Oct. 8 Wanda became just the second person at Coliseum, and just the third in the country, to get the 15 shots in her arm and leg. She is one of only 140 COVID patients to participate nationwide. They won’t say until the study is over whether she’s one of the 60 percent of patients who got the actual stem cells, or the 40 percent who got just the placebo as part of the study. Whatever the case, Wanda started showing improvement quickly. They were able to take her off the ventilator after three days on it and a few hours after that she able to talk by video chat with her family. The hospital staff was amazed.
“People were coming in my room and going ‘oh Mrs. Fountain you look great!’” said Wanda. “Nobody could believe how I perked up.”
Fountain had to learn from her doctors and nurses what she had survived.
“I had no clue I had been on a vent,” said Wanda.
The remarkable turnaround continued and Wanda was able to go home on Oct. 17.
“They told me nobody gets out of the hospital this fast,” said Wanda.
But that doesn’t mean she’s totally recovered from COVID-19. She said her head still seems “foggy” sometimes. One time she struggled with which shoe goes on which foot.
“That COVID messes with your brain big-time,” said Wanda. “It’s best you don’t remember anything. You don’t want to remember this.”
She’s doing physical therapy to rebuild her strength. One of the surprising things about COVID, she said, is how it seemed to attack her muscles. But as for her lungs, her nurse said they are clear as they can be.
Wanda said before getting COVID, she hardly knew anyone who had gotten it. But as she’s shared her story on Facebook though, she’s heard from tons of people whose family members have or are battling it. Many of them want to know more about her experimental treatment.
Wanda said she hopes that the placenta stem cells, which were taken from mothers in Israel and flown to the U.S., will turn out to be a valuable treatment.
“I don’t think this is over,” Wanda said of COVID.
Wanda said she also plans to donate her own plasma to help others who have COVID. She said she’s been overwhelmed by all the prayers and support from friends and family during her bout.
Wanda noted that her son is a quadriplegic and her daughter has lupus, so if someone in the family had to have it, she guesses it was best that it was her. Her husband, Jay, meanwhile, was able to recover at home with just a Z pack and some Zinc.
COVID has taken Wanda on a hard journey. But she said she’s so thankful for the family and community support that helped her find a happy ending.
“I can’t tell people how much I appreciate all the phone calls, texts, flowers, cards, and especially all the prayers that were being sent up for me,” said Wanda. “I do believe not only was I in God’s hands as so many things were falling in place for me but he was also listening to all the prayers! Without God’s healing hands on me, the doctors, nurses, Trellis, John and Jay making the decisions on my care, I might not be here today.”