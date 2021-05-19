Four children ages 4 through 12 were hospitalized after a head-on wreck on Hwy. 42 on Friday. Nancy Rouck, 61, of Forsyth was traveling north on Hwy. 42 with four grandchildren in her 2008 Hyundai Tuscon when she tried to turn left into her driveway at 1290 Hwy. 42. She was struck by a 2010 Ford truck going south, the opposite direction, driven by Jonathon Ivey, 28, of Forsyth. Ivey told deputy Peyton Henderson he tried to brake after she pulled in front of him but couldn’t stop. Two boys, ages 12 and 4, and two girls, ages 9 and 6, were all taken by Monroe County EMS to Navicent Health in Macon for treatment. Rouck was also taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not thought to be serious, and Ivey was not injured. (Photo/Will Davis)