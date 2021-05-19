Four children ages 4 through 12 were hospitalized after a head-on wreck on Hwy. 42 on Friday. Nancy Rouck, 61, of Forsyth was traveling north on Hwy. 42 with four grandchildren in her 2008 Hyundai Tuscon when she tried to turn left into her driveway at 1290 Hwy. 42. She was struck by a 2010 Ford truck going south, the opposite direction, driven by Jonathon Ivey, 28, of Forsyth. Ivey told deputy Peyton Henderson he tried to brake after she pulled in front of him but couldn’t stop. Two boys, ages 12 and 4, and two girls, ages 9 and 6, were all taken by Monroe County EMS to Navicent Health in Macon for treatment. Rouck was also taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not thought to be serious, and Ivey was not injured. (Photo/Will Davis)
Special e-Editions
Latest News
- Lockett’s closes in Culloden
- Fleeing motorcyclist dies in High Falls
- Albany fugitive wrecked on the square
- Forsyth business owner shields employees from troubled woman
- Lookshop Aesthetics opens in Forsyth
- Four kids hospitalized in Hwy. 42 collision
- Twins wanted in Macon murder turn selves in
- County balks on declaring Monroe a gun-rights zone
Most Popular
Articles
- Ex-girlfriend swipes $10,000 from his account, woman loses her wig in fight
- Female jailer hospitalized after inmate assaults her
- Murder suspect clocked at 103
- Forsyth OKs 250-home subdivision on Hwy. 41
- Albany fugitive wrecked on the square
- Fleeing motorcyclist dies in High Falls
- Twins wanted in Macon murder turn selves in
- FBI raids Forsyth home
- Former Grits owner reports threat, fries cause ruckus at DQ
- DUI for Macon woman found unconscious with needle in hand
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!