Freida White’s impact on the community was apparent at her retirement party on March 30. There were no parking places available around the Monroe County Senior Center and no seats available inside the center. The party started at 10 a.m. and was still going strong at noon, as a steady stream of friends stepped up to talk about White and wish her well.
March 31 was White’s last day as director of the Monroe County Senior Center after 14 years and 3 months. She said she began working at the Center on Nov. 11, 2007 when the health of her mother, Mattie Barkley, began declining and she needed to quit traveling and move back to Forsyth.
“One thing they didn’t tell me in my interview was that every last one of you would be on my heart,” said White. “When I lost my mother [in 2016] every one of you became my mother.”
White said she started her “journey of work” at age 15 when Forsyth business man Paul James gave her a job picking up and delivering clothes for his dry cleaning service. She said she worked four or five jobs through the years after that, usually working with the public. She had made a lot more money than she would as director of the Senior Center, but she knew it was where she needed to be at that time and she knew she could do the job. She noted that she worked for eight different managers during her years at the Senior Center.
White said her oldest sister told her that one day she would wake up and know it was time to retire, and one morning last October White woke up and knew. She let her manager know, but there wasn’t much action on her retirement; so she decided she would wait until the end of the first quarter, March 31.
“I can’t wait until half time,” she said.
White welcomed her daughter, two sisters, a family member who grew up with her like a sister, two aunts and a niece as guests of honor at her retirement as well as a host of friends from the Center, the community and beyond. Gospel singer Leroy Little and former Forsyth police chief Benjamin Ponder entertained the crowd with songs in honor of White, and about 18 members of the Monroe Senior Line Dancers brought applause with their performance. White told the Line Dancers she will soon be joining their practices, and stepped in with the group on its last number.
Rev. Charles Dumas, retired pastor of St. Luke A.M.E. Church, gave the opening prayer, and Pastor McAuthor Childs of Mt. Gilead Baptist, White’s home church, gave remarks. He said it will upset him if he ever hears that White gives up on something.
“She’s very strong. God has tested the product,” said Childs. “He’s not through with you, yet.”
Aretha Neal Thompson guided the program as Mistress of Ceremonies, with a great deal of humor. She had known White growing up in Forsyth, each of them part of three sisters. Their friendship continued over the years and after Thompson recently retired she began volunteering at the Senior Center.
Connie Gantt spoke of working with White at the Center for 13 years, 5 months of White’s 14 years 3 months. Camille Vickers, Middle Georgia Community Action Agency program director, spoke of how obviously unimpressed with a new program director White was when Vickers came to the agency four years ago. Vickers took the opportunity to learn from White about the programs she was directing.
“I saw someone who was a passionate person,” said Vickers. “Freida made me better as a director. This lady is brilliant.”
Subsequently, she said White has become like family to her. Minister Barbara Reid talked of being a fellow student with White at Hubbard from first grade until they graduated in 1970 in the last class before integration. Reid said she was a quiet child, but White would always speak up for those who didn’t speak up for themselves; she would ask questions and get explanations.
“Freida had my back,” said Reid.
White’s daughter, Kezia Mobley, heart transplant coordinator at Emory University, said her mother showed her what it meant to be a hard worker. She said she watched her mother serving people wherever she worked. She called White her hero and said she is probably more excited about the retirement than her mother is, as is her son, Jacob.
Christine Pennington topped off the retirement party by presenting White with a gift from the seniors.
“We tried to plan for six months,” said Pennington. “We decided on a vacation.”
The seniors sent White off to pack for a trip to Las Vegas from April 1-4.
“There’s a lot of love in that package,” said Thompson.