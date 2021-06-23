friends of library

The Friends of the Monroe County Library President, Scott Hudgins, presented a donation of paperback books to the library of the Monroe County jail. Pictured from left to right are Lt. Gwen Maddox, Sgt. Samuel Leggett, and Hudgins. Friends of the Monroe County Library is a 501C3 organization of service and support to the Monroe County Library. For more information about Friends of the Monroe county Library, contact the library at 478-994-7025 or 62 W. Main St., Forsyth.