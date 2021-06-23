The Friends of the Monroe County Library President, Scott Hudgins, presented a donation of paperback books to the library of the Monroe County jail. Pictured from left to right are Lt. Gwen Maddox, Sgt. Samuel Leggett, and Hudgins. Friends of the Monroe County Library is a 501C3 organization of service and support to the Monroe County Library. For more information about Friends of the Monroe county Library, contact the library at 478-994-7025 or 62 W. Main St., Forsyth.
Friends of Monroe Co. Library donate books to jail library
Special e-Editions
Latest News
- GBI raid leads to child porn charges
- Teen badly burned in TikTok challenge
- Better cell service just 2 months away
- Forsyth man being tried for 2016 rape
- Suspect crashes deputy into wall
- Report: Father shoots tire to stop son stealing truck, battery
- Forsyth man arrested for biting officer, paramedic at Walmart
- Community Unity at Kynette Park this weekend
Most Popular
Articles
- Tiny green 6-spotted tiger beetle is fierce predator
- Forsyth man arrested for biting officer, paramedic at Walmart
- Woman barred from schools, bus for cussing out bus driver
- Woman tries to steal $900 of stuff from Dollar General, man found bleeding at hotel
- Falls View restaurant site of new fire station?
- Yardman survives tumble into creek
- Forsyth judge takes job in American Samoa
- Whiz in public leads to drug trafficking charges
- Huddle House employee upset over firing, Riverdale man flees, crashes ...
- Race and the BOE
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!