A Forsyth man was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of children on Thursday after the GBI accused him of having child porn. Anthony “Tony” Grier, 30, was arrested after a search warrant was served at his home at 228 Samples Road.
Grier’s mother Gwen High told the Reporter that she’s devastated and that her son was selling the videos to support a meth habit he’s had for about three years. She said Grier lives in a camper on her property and the GBI took her son’s phone, tablet and SD card as evidence.
The GBI began an investigation into Grier’s online activity after receiving multiple tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding Grier’s online possession and distribution of images depicting child sexual abuse material to a popular online platform. He was booked into the Monroe County Jail.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Community Supervision, and GBI agents from the Milledgeville field office, the Commercial Gambling Unit, and the Gang Task Force all assisted the GBI CEACC Unit in the investigation.
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.