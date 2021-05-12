Citizens gathered on the Monroe County courthouse lawn on Thursday, May 6 at noon to join with others across America in the 70th annual National Day of Prayer. The event was blessed with good weather and was well attended even though plans for the program weren’t finalized until not long before it occurred.
Rev. Keith Harris, pastor of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, who organized the local National Day of Prayer service on behalf of the Monroe County Ministerial Association, said the group watched the local reports on COVID-19 closely as it decided whether to hold the outdoor program. The program, which has brought people across Monroe County together for several years, rain or shine, was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Besides the prayers led by local ministers, highlights of the program were the performance of the national anthem by members of the Mary Persons chorus, led by Director Charles Hernandez, and Presentation of the Colors and the pledge of allegiance led by the Mary Persons JROTC Color Guard.
The National Day of Prayer began in 1952 with a proclamation signed by President Harry Truman after Rev. Billy Graham appealed publicly in 1951 for a special day for people to ask God to bless America. Each president since has continued the tradition, and President Ronald Reagan designated the first Thursday in May as National Day of Prayer in 1988.
It was estimated before the pandemic that there were at least 30,000 National Day of Prayer events held across America each year, organized by 40,000 volunteers with about 2 million people participating. In 2020 and again in 2021 many of these events were held virtually rather than in front of courthouses and city halls, at local parks and other public gathering places as they had been in previous years.
The theme for the 2021 Day of Prayer is “Lord, pour out your love, life and liberty,” and the scripture is 2 Corinthians 3:17, “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” In welcoming those present, Harris said although many in the nation are divided now, it is important to realize how we are attached. He said liberty, which is the same as freedom, is in Christ, not in following a set of rules, and Christ set us free from the set of rules that was the guide in the Old Testament.
In praying for the national and state governments, Harris expressed thanks for a nation where one can worship without fear and asked God to be with government leaders and to give them wisdom to ask for His help when they don’t know the answers.
Rev. Clarence Thrower of the Kynette Parrish led prayers for local governments. He thanked God for life, health and strength and for the time to come together to pray. He said although the country is divided God is still on the throne and holds the power. He thanked God for the county commissioners, mayor and council members and that they will listen to those who propose projects and those who object to them as well. He said we need people to vote and to place the right people in those local positions. He asked God to be with local leaders.
Rev. Brian Moore of New Providence Baptist Church led prayers for first responders and the military. He cited Romans 13:1-14 which tells citizens to be subject to leaders because God has appointed them. He said people in law enforcement are also placed by God as his vessels and put their lives on the line daily. He asked that God protect them and their families and give them perseverance, wisdom and confidence and help others to recognize their faithful service.
Rev. Marilyn Tucker-Marek of Forsyth Presbyterian Church led prayer for media and business. She thanked God for the rights Americans enjoy, including free speech, and asked that He help us exercise our rights with good judgment and grace. She asked God to help all who have a public voice, whether they are journalists or entertainers, to use wisdom in what they say and all who use social media platforms to use their voices to bring people together through their words and through shared experiences.
She asked God to help those in business and commerce do their work well and with diligence and to build up the community through their efforts with an eye to fairness.
Betty Williams of Care & Counseling Interventions led prayers for schools and churches. She thanked God for covering and providing for citizens in the difficult times of 2020 and for the school administrators who had to make difficult decisions last year. She also expressed gratitude for parents, advocates, teachers, custodial and lunchroom staff and volunteers who stood fast. She asked God to give them peace and stamina as they meet day-to-day struggles.
She thanked God for the churches that bring people together in His name to transform lives.
“Help us to know you more so we can exemplify you more,” she said.
Debbie Lefevers, pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, led the final prayers, which were for families. She said the family is an important aspect of who we all are and that there would be no nation without family.
“The bond of family makes us strong. The bond of family makes the nation strong,” said Lefevers.
She prayed that people will stand strong against those who would turn the family structure that God has created upside down. She prayed for families who are struggling and that God will strengthen the bonds of all families.
Lefevers led those present in the Lord’s Prayer, and the Mary Persons chorus closed the program with “God Bless America.”