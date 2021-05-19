Around 300 interstate travelers and locals took advantage of perfect weekend weather and visited the Hamlin Hills Farm on Sunday afternoon to enjoy food and bluegrass music. Entertainment was provided by the Heath brothers, Paul and Steve, who picked guitars and sang next to folks tapping their toes while happily lunching on barbeque ribs, chicken and pulled pork sandwiches. Most also found it hard to resist the baked beans, coleslaw and mac and cheese.
Antiques are everywhere you look on the property. There’s the familiar yellow crop duster we’ve all seen from the interstate, planted nose-down in a field. Nearby, sitting behind a trailer, is an old 17-passenger military helicopter where visitors can sit in the cockpit and look out the window at strawberry fields and horses grazing in a nearby pasture. Twenty-five antique tractors, 30 rusty old pickups, farm implements and even a retired police car decorate the yard surrounding a barn-like structure sitting on a hill just off Dames Ferry Road right next to Interstate 75.
Inside the barn is an impressive collection of items in a gift shop adorned with a pair of motorcycles propped in opposite corners. Bird houses, wines, jams, and Georgia pecans are just a few of the products stocking the many shelves and displays. Other items proudly displayed on the farm (which is a museum as much as it is a farm) include wooly mammoth artifacts, a cane mill, and a 1906 windmill that still spins freely in the breeze.
Lee Hamlin, owner of Hamlin Hills, said the farm has been open for 7 years and was expecting to make money for the first time last year but when COVID-19 hit they lost all the vacationers. He told the Reporter there was a huge reduction in business because around 85% of vacationers were not traveling. He said this year is better already with more people coming by.
Unlike many businesses in Monroe County, Hamlin said he fortunately has no employee shortage issues. His staff is a couple with their two children. He said the family adopted him, and he adopted them and together they make the perfect team.
He plans to have low country boils on Fridays along with music but said he wasn’t sure exactly what the genre of the music would be. He noted there is a lot of good talent in the area, though.
Hamlin Hills will be open during the upcoming Forsythia Festival and will have over 100 Jeeps featured from the Wicked Jeep Club showing up on Sunday. A bluegrass band, MoJo County Line (name derived from Monroe and Jones counties), will also be playing on Sunday from 12-6 p.m.
Currently the farm is open Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. but will be open seven days a week in the next week or two because the peach season is fast approaching.