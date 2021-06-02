Head donates school board salary to FFA

Greg Head donated his 2020 salary ($1,500) as a member of Monroe County Board of Education to Mary Persons and Monroe County Middle Schools FFA program. Head, 2nd from right, is pictured with Monroe County Schools agriculture teachers, Skyler Alexander and Ryan Smith, far left, and Bill Waldrep, far right, and the student FFA officers and leadership.
Head was elected to represent District 5 on Monroe County Board of Education in July 2018 and took his seat on the board in January 2019.
In March 2020 Head donated his BOE salary from 2019 ($1,500) to Career, Technical & Agriculture Education (CTAE) at Mary Person, half to the construction program and half to the automotive program. Head is keeping his campaign promises to give back his BOE salary and to support vocational programs in Monroe County.