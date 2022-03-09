For the third year in a row Board of Education member Greg Head donated his annual Board of Education salary, approximately $1,500, to the Career, Technical & Agricultural Education (CTAE) department at Mary Persons. This year he gave the funds to the construction classes. D.J. Hurm is the instructor for Mary Persons construction classes.
Head said that most of the supplies needed for the class, including lumber and tools and fees for competitions, must be paid for by fundraisers or donations. When Head campaigned for his seat on the school board, he pledged to get more attention and support for the vocational pathways offered by Monroe County Schools. Part of that promise was to donate his BOE salary to CTAE programs, and he has made good on that promise each year since his election.
Beyond the donation, Head spoke to construction students to encourage them to explore the different types of skills and jobs available to them. He urged them to find an aspect of the construction industry that appeals to them and work at becoming the best at the skills required. He emphasized that workers can make a very good living if they are good at what they do.
Head said there is a stereotype to overcome that those not on the college pathway are destined for less financially and personally rewarding careers. He said it is important that both students and parents realize this isn’t true.
Head donated to Hurm’s construction classes so that the instructor can use the funds as he sees need.