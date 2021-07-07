A Forsyth truck driver said he looked down when he spilled his drink leading to a collision with an oncoming truck pulling another truck on Hwy. 42 south on Tuesday afternoon, July 6. Ronnie Lemons, 53, of Forsyth, was driving a 2021 tractor trailer for Concrete Supply Co. of Fayetteville when he drifted into the oncoming lane and struck a truck and trailer being pulled by Blake Brookshire, 35 of Hoschton for Poultry House Solutions. Lemons’ tractor trailer dropped parts all over the road and the engine caught fire when it came to a rest just south of Hwy. 42’s intersection with Maynards Mill Road. Brookshire’s truck flipped on its side as did the trailer and the truck he was pulling. Deputy Dalton Mosely said all three vehicles are totaled. Monroe County firefighters put out the fire. Mosely charged Lemons with failure to maintain lane. The accident, which happened around 1:20 p.m., was finally cleared around 3 p.m. (Photo/Will Davis)
