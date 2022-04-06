Greg Head is seeking reelection to the Monroe County Board of Education in District 3. He was first elected to the board in 2018 and took office in January 2019. He is a life-long resident of Monroe County and a Mary Persons graduate.
Head studied at Central Georgia Technical College and successfully owns and operates Head Heating & Air Conditioning, which is based in Monroe County. He and his wife, Michelle, have been married 22 years and have five special reasons to be invested in education and the future of Monroe County—three sons and two daughters. Their two oldest children are students at Mary Persons.
Head was working for Monroe County before taking his seat on the school board, active in the Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and serving on the Monroe County Development Authority. He is active in New Providence Baptist Church.
As a member of the school board during the pandemic, he was part of some tough decisions. He advocated for the parent's right to choose on masking their children and worked to insure that Monroe County Schools didn’t mandate masking.
Head is a strong advocate for vocational education at Mary Persons and Monroe County Middle School. He has taken every chance to educate students and the public about the opportunities available through technical and other non-college pathways. He has fulfilled a campaign promise by donating his BOE salary to components of Mary Persons Career, Technical, Agriculture Education (CTAE) program each year.
Head said transparency in government is very important to him, and he will continue to advocate transparency at the BOE, especially in financial matters throughout the school system.
If elected to serve the people of District 3 for another four years, Head’s goals include expanding the dual enrollment program and Advanced Placement offerings at Mary Persons, expanding the Work Based Learning program to prepare more students for the work force and improving support for the teacher’s authority in the classroom.
Head said he is proud of the Monroe County School System and of what it has accomplished over the last four years and wants to continue representing District 3 on the board. He is glad to talk with anyone about what the board has done during his term and about his vision for the future.
“Our astounding school system has great leaders and has made considerable strides in academics, but there is still more to accomplish,” said Head.