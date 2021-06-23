Renovations at the Monroe County Health Department are going well and are ahead of schedule, according to Morris Hutcheson, Director of Project Development for Georgia Department of Public Health North Central Health District. He told members of the Monroe County Board of Health at their quarterly meeting on June 14 that the renovations may be finished by September rather than the targeted date of completion in late October/early November.
Hutcheson said there is even a slight chance the board might be able to hold its next meeting on Sept. 13 at the renovated Health Department. At the quarterly meeting on March 8, Hutcheson reported that construction costs were about $145,000-$200,000 less than anticipated; leaving those funds for additional renovations. Cost of the planned project in March was anticipated at $745,000.
The contractor for the project is locally owned Proform Construction LLC, owned by Robert Muckenfuss. The work is funded by a state Community Block Development Grant plus $75,000 each committed to the project by Monroe County Commissioners and the Monroe County Board of Health. The county owns the building, which is near Monroe County Hospital on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The Health Department staff moved to a nearby building owned by the county, one previously occupied by the District Attorney’s Office, in January. Public services, including COVID testing and vaccinations, have continued during renovations.
Hutcheson said there have been some challenges, such as the extensive plumbing work needed and the old brick walls on top of the original building, but he is “real pleased” with the work. He said some changes have been approved for the front lobby and front of the building. Painting on the exterior will be done this week.
Monroe County Director of Environmental Health Gina Smith said her section of the Health Department is increasingly busy because of all the new construction, particularly subdivisions, in Monroe County. New septic permits increased from 53 in January-March 2020 to 71 from January-March 2021.
Since the county provides water but not sewer service, all homes that don’t have access to sewer through the city of Forsyth need septic permits. From January-March septic repair permits increased from 12 to 20 over the same time in 2020, and addition/modification permits increased from six to eight. Smith said septic system inspections have slowed because of building materials not being available. Septic system residential inspections increased from 35 during the same period in 2020 to 46 in 2021.
Revenue generated by Environmental Health for permits, inspections and fees increased from $56,905 from July to March 2020 to $70,570 from July to March 2021.
Smith said that one of her two environmental health specialists is being deployed to Korea for a year and is leaving the first of July. The position will be held until she returns, but Smith needs help in the interval. The district will try to loan help from other county health departments.
Smith asked that the environmental health administrative assistant be increased from part-time (29 hours) to full time, which means adding the cost of benefits. The extra hours and benefit package aren’t in the Monroe County Health Department’s 2021 budget. Smith said she would rather have the current employee become full time than have two part time people in order to have more consistency from someone familiar with the environmental health calls while the regular employee is deployed.
Wilson asked to recuse himself from the vote because of connection with the current employee. The board voted 5-0 to make the employee full time. “We task you to make it work,” Goodwin told Sylvia Woodford, the district employee responsible for the Monroe County Health Department budget.
The financial statement for Monroe County Health Department for May 31, one month before the fiscal year ends, shows expenditures at $727,093 (92 percent of budget), with revenues lagging at $701,488 (89 percent of budget).
The board discussed that Monroe County nurse manager Whitney Lovett graduated as a nurse practitioner and will now be shared with other counties and her salary will increase. The death of Cathy Jenkins, Monroe County office administrator, leaves a vacancy, and administrative assistant Angela Steinmetz is on leave until August. Lovett said a temporary clerk is filling Jenkins’ position and has expressed interest in applying for it. A Peach County staff member is helping with the staffing shortage in Monroe County.
North Central Health District Director Dr. Renee’ Haynes said the percent of the population vaccinated in Monroe County is 27 percent fully vaccinated and 30 percent who have received one dose, compared to the state vaccination rate of 35 percent. She said the state has designated Georgia CORE to increase the vaccination rate and any community efforts should coordinate with CORE.
Wilson asked how Monroe County compares with other counties in the district. Haynes didn’t know exact numbers but said it was probably not too different since in Georgia urban counties have a higher vaccination rate and rural counties are lower.
“A lot of people are just not interested,” said Haynes. “Georgia CORE will set up an event and only vaccinate seven or eight people. I’m not going to try to paint a picture cheerier than it is.”
When asked about the waste of vaccine that seemed to indicate, Haynes said the waste in Georgia is less than in a lot of other states. Lovett said the Health Department gets vaccines in packages of 10 and has to throw away whatever isn’t used in a day.
Hickman asked if there will be any new guidelines on contact tracing before the 2021-22 school year starts. Haynes said that will be up to CDC. Goodwin asked if there might be a vaccination clinic for students before the new school year. Haynes said that theyhave to partner with Georgia CORE.