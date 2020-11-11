A helicopter using infrared technology helped capture two south Georgia men who face drug charges after fleeing from deputies on I-75 near the Forsyth Walmart on Thursday, Nov. 5.
“We are persistent,” said sheriff Brad Freeman. “
At around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling south on I-75. The vehicle pulled into the weigh station to stop. Deputies the asked the driver to step out of the vehicle; the driver refused to exit and fled from the scene. Deputies chased the vehicle and then performed the PIT maneuver at mile marker 187 resulting in the vehicle hitting a power pole. Two men jumped from the vehicle and fled from the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office searched the area and a Georgia State Patrol helicopter was called in to assist. In the vehicle deputies found two stolen guns, including an AK-47, and an ID for the driver of the vehicle. At about 11:45 p.m., deputies captured the first suspect, Joshua Deanda, 23, of Tifton in the woods. Sheriff Brad Freeman said he had tried to get into a dumpster because criminals know it can clock the infrared body heat detectors used by helicopters.
“It’s like Spy vs. Spy,” said Freeman. “These guys adapt to our tactics.”
Monroe County deputies continued the search for the second suspect, identified as Michael Hester, 28, of Soperton. On Friday morning, witnesses reported seeing Hester near the Walmart in Forsyth. At about 9:15 a.m. Friday morning, a 911 caller said Hester was inside the Walmart buying clothes. Deputies immediately responded and Hester was arrested outside Walmart without incident.
Deputies also found a bag containing over a pound of meth that the suspects had tossed out the window at the weigh station.
Deanda is a convicted felon and has outstanding warrants. He will be charged with: Trafficking meth, Theft by receiving stolen property (2x) - firearms, Possession of Firearm during commission of a Felony (2x), Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon (2x), Obstruction, and multiple traffic violations.
Hester is also a convicted felon and he will be charged with: Trafficking meth, Theft by receiving stolen property (2x) - firearms, Possession of Firearm during commission of a Felony (2x), Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon (2x), Obstruction.
Both Deanda and Hester are suspected of having affiliations with the MS13 gang.
The Georgia State Patrol, MCCD, US Marshals and Forsyth Police Department helped in the search.