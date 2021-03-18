The Forsythia Festival is now set for Saturday and Sunday, May 22-23, a few days before Mary Persons seniors graduate on May 28 and a week before the Memorial Day weekend. On Monday night Forsyth council voted, 4-2, to approve closing N. Jackson Street and streets around the courthouse square in order to allow the festival in May. Council members Julius Stroud and John Howard cast the dissenting votes.
On Jan. 27, council members voted 5-0 against the street closures citing the rising numbers of coronavirus. Council member Melvin Lawrence wasn’t present for that vote. None of the council members who changed position explained the change in the meeting.
Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce president Rebecca Stone told council the Chamber will provide bleach and water solution to vendors for cleaning and will have hand sanitizer stations at the festival. She said vendors will be asked to wear masks, wipe down booths every 30 minutes and limit customers in booths to two at a time. She said there will only be outdoor events connected with the festival and there will be no Kids’ Zone.
These are the same precautions the Chamber had explained before council’s January vote not to close streets for the festival. No one else from the public spoke either for or against proceeding with the festival.
“I just want to make it known and understood —It wasn’t about taking anybody’s freedoms,” said Howard after council member Mike Dodd motioned to close the streets on May 22-23 and Greg Goolsby seconded the motion.
Howard said that he does not want to ask employees to do what he won’t do, and he said he probably won’t come to the Forsythia Festival.
“I’m glad you didn’t come in and say, ‘Do it next week.’ May may be better. The burden falls on you if you get any of our people sick” he said. “I’d probably say okay if I could leave our employees out. I know some of you think it’s more about business owners losing money, but that’s where I stand.”
Stroud said he agrees with Howard in concern for employees because other people can come and go from the festival or not, as they please. He said he’d like the city to give some kind of hazardous pay to employees who work at the festival.
City manager Janice Hall said she asked Steve Jones, head of the city’s street department, to poll his employees. Jones said three employees said they would not volunteer to work at the festival, and five said they would be willing to work at the festival. Hall said the city will ask for those willing to work the festival from the street department. She did not address other city employees who work during the festival, like police and emergency medical personnel, except to say the city will move its booth away from the center of the festival.
Hall said the city’s sponsorship of the festival, rather than contributing financially, is based on employees who set up for the festival, provide security during it and clean up afterward; therefore the city is obligated to have employees working for the festival but tries to get volunteers.
After waiting for Lawrence to re-join the meeting by phone, votes were cast, and Mayor Eric Wilson said, “Hello, Yellow!”
Council also approved, 5-0, closing N. Jackson Street and the area around it for a food distribution on Saturday, March 20. Stroud applied for the street closure on behalf of People Helping People and, therefore, abstained from voting. The distribution will be from 10 a.m.-12 noon. Streets will be closed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for set up and clean up. Distribution will be at the open lot where the Forsyth Farmers Market is held.