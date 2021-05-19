Businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring this September’s Monroe County Bicentennial Celebration need to do so by Monday, May 31 (Memorial Day) if they want to appear on the Bicentennial commemorative t-shirt.
The two-day Bicentennial Celebration Festival, which commemorates Monroe County’s 200th birthday, is slated for Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26 in downtown Forsyth. Scheduled events include: artisan crafts, musical entertainment including featured acts The Soul Purpose Band and Tony Orlando, food vendors, guest speakers, the burial of a new time capsule, historical re-enactments and much, much more.
T-shirt orders will be placed in early June, so any sponsors wanting their logos on the special one-time-only t-shirt need to commit to being a sponsor ASAP. Business logos should be sent to Richard Dumas, Monroe County Public Information Officer at rdumas@monroecoga.org or Gilda Stanbery, Forsyth CVB Director at gstanbery@cityofforsyth.com. Payment checks should be made payable to Monroe County Bicentennial Commission, P.O. Box 326, Forsyth, GA 31029.
Sponsorship levels are as follows:
Main Event ($15,000) – 2 Weeks News Print Ad, 2 Weeks Radio Ad, T-Shirt, 30 Days Social Media Online Ad, Event Flyer Ad, 2-Day Event Banner, Website Listing and Final Report Listing.
Platinum ($5,000) -- 2 Weeks News Print Ad, 2 Weeks Radio Ad, T-Shirt, 30 Days Social Media Online Ad, Event Flyer Ad, Website Listing and Final Report Listing.
Gold ($2,500) -- 2 Weeks News Print Ad, 2 Weeks Radio Ad, T-Shirt, 30 Days Social Media Online Ad, Event Flyer Ad, Website Listing and Final Report Listing.
Silver ($1,500) -- 2 Weeks News Print Ad, 2 Weeks Radio Ad, T-Shirt, 30 Days Social Media Online Ad, Website Listing and Final Report Listing.
Bronze ($1,000) -- T-Shirt, 30 Days Social Media Online Ad, Website Listing and Final Report Listing.
Copper ($500) -- T-Shirt, Website Listing and Final Report Listing.
Family/Non-Profit ($250) -- Website Listing and Final Report Listing.
Patron ($100) -- Final Report Listing.
Anyone with additional questions about sponsorships or events, can contact a member of the Monroe County Bicentennial Committee. Members include: Ralph Bass (chairman), Gilda Stanbery (secretary), Jim Zellner (treasurer), Todd Tolbert (finance), Richard Dumas (media), Herbert Gantt (archives), Winifred Berry (entertainment), Jonathan Adams (celebration chairman), Adam Ham (website), Lillian Davis, Will Davis, Chrissy Ham Donovan, Clarise T. Durden, Nolen Howard, Tommy Moon, Joe Reed, Rebecca Stone, Rosemary Walker and Nicole Walters.